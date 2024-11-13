Outcome of Board meeting In terms of Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board recommended a dividend of 10 /- (Rupees Ten only) per equity share of face value of 2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. August 12, 2024, has been fixed as the Record Date for determining the names of Members eligible for dividend on equity shares, if declared at the AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.06.2024)