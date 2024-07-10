Nifty 50 and Sensex Extend Losses on July 10

The Nifty 50 and the 30-stock Sensex continued their downward trend on July 10, with both benchmarks falling close to 1% in the early hours of trading.

Market Performance

Bank Nifty: Fell 400 points to approximately 52,150 points ahead of the weekly expiry. The banking index has declined 1.82% over the past week after reaching an all-time high of 53,357.7 earlier this month.

Fell 400 points to approximately 52,150 points ahead of the weekly expiry. The banking index has declined 1.82% over the past week after reaching an all-time high of 53,357.7 earlier this month. Sensex: As of 12 pm, the Sensex was down 610.05 points, or 0.76%, at 79,741.59.

As of 12 pm, the Sensex was down 610.05 points, or 0.76%, at 79,741.59. Nifty 50: The Nifty was down 170.70 points, or 0.70%, at 24,262.50.

Market Breadth

Advances: 937 shares

937 shares Declines: 2,382 shares

2,382 shares Unchanged: 92 shares

Key Pressure Points

Several index heavyweights contributed to the market’s decline, including: