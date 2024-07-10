iifl-logo

Nifty 50 and Sensex Extend Losses on July 10

10 Jul 2024 , 12:28 PM

The Nifty 50 and the 30-stock Sensex continued their downward trend on July 10, with both benchmarks falling close to 1% in the early hours of trading.

Market Performance

  • Bank Nifty: Fell 400 points to approximately 52,150 points ahead of the weekly expiry. The banking index has declined 1.82% over the past week after reaching an all-time high of 53,357.7 earlier this month.
  • Sensex: As of 12 pm, the Sensex was down 610.05 points, or 0.76%, at 79,741.59.
  • Nifty 50: The Nifty was down 170.70 points, or 0.70%, at 24,262.50.

Market Breadth

  • Advances: 937 shares
  • Declines: 2,382 shares
  • Unchanged: 92 shares

Key Pressure Points

Several index heavyweights contributed to the market’s decline, including:

  • Reliance Industries
  • ICICI Bank
  • Tata Motors

 

