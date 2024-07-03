ICICI Bank Ltd Summary

ICICI Bank Limited is Indias largest private sector bank by consolidated assets. ICICI Bank Limited was incorporated in January, 1994 as a part of the ICICI Group with the name ICICI Banking Corporation Limited. The initial equity capital was owned 75% by ICICI and 25% by SCICI Limited, a diversified finance and shipping finance lender of which ICICI owned 19.9% at December 1996. Pursuant to merger of SCICI into ICICI, ICICI Bank became a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank. In September 10, 1999, the name of the Bank was changed from ICICI Banking Corporation Limited to ICICI Bank Limited. Incorporated in Vadodara, India, ICICI Bank engaged in providing a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank has overseas branches in Bahrain, China, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, United States of America and Offshore Banking units.In March 10, 2001, ICICI Bank acquired Bank of Madura, an old private sector bank, in an all-stock merger. ICICI Limited along with their wholly owned retail finance subsidiaries, namely ICICI Capital Services Limited and ICICI Personal Financial Services Limited amalgamated with the Bank with effect from May 3, 2002.In May 2003, the Bank acquired the entire paid-up capital of Transamerica Apple Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd (now known as ICICI Distribution Finance Pvt Ltd) which primarily engaged in financing in the two-wheeler segment. In September 12, 2003, the Bank incorporated ICICI Bank Canada as a 100% Subsidiary Company. In May 2005, the Bank acquired the entire paid-up capital of Investitsionno-Kreditny Bank, a Russian Bank with their registered office in Balabanovo in the Kaluga region and a branch in Moscow. Thus, IKB became a Subsidiary of Bank with effect from May 19, 2005. In August 2005, the Bank acquired additional 6% of the equity share capital of Prudential ICICI Asset Management Company Ltd and Prudential ICICI Trust Limited from Prudential Corporation Holdings Limited and thus these two companies became the subsidiaries of the Bank. During the year 2006-07, ICICI Bank Canada incorporated ICICI Health Management Inc as a subsidiary company. In April 2007, Sangli Bank Limited merged with the Bank with effect from April 19, 2007. In 2007 June, the Bank entered into an agreement with networking solutions provider GTL Ltd to lease out their call centre facility at Mahape worth of around Rs 100 crore for a period of 25 years. During the year 2007-08, the Bank increased their branches & extension counter from 755 Nos to 1,262 Nos, including the addition of about 200 branches through the merger of Sangli Bank. They increased their ATM network from 3,271 ATMs to 3,881 ATMs. They launched mobile banking service enabling a wide range of banking transactions using the mobile phone.During the year 2008-09, the Bank increased their branches & extension counter from 1,262 Nos to 1,419 Nos. They also received licenses for 580 additional branches from RBI. They increased their ATM network to 4,713 ATMs from 3,881 ATMs. In April 22, 2009, ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Limited was incorporated as a subsidiary company of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.During the year 2009-10, the Bank increased their branches & extension counter from 1,419 Nos to 1,707 Nos. They also increased their ATM network from 4,713 ATMs to 5,219 ATMs. ICICI Wealth Management Inc., a subsidiary of ICICI Bank Canada, has been dissolved effective December 31, 2009.In January 2010, the Bank and First Data, a company engaged in electronic commerce and payment services, formed a merchant acquiring alliance and a new entity named ICICI Merchant Services, 81% owned by First Data, was formed, which acquired ICICI Banks merchant acquiring operations for a total consideration of Rs. 3,744 million.In May 2010, the Bank approved the scheme of amalgamation of Bank of Rajasthan Ltd with the Bank through share-swap in a non-cash deal that values the Bank of Rajasthan at about Rs 3,000 crore. Each 118 shares of Bank of Rajasthan will be converted into 25 shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. In August 2010, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Bank of Rajasthan was amalgamated with the Bank with effect from the close of business on 12 August 2010. The merger of Bank of Rajasthan added over 450 branches to the network. Including these, their branch network increased from 1,707 branches at March 31, 2010 to 2,529 branches at March 31, 2011. They also increased their ATM network from 5,219 ATMs at March 31, 2010 to 6,055 ATMs at March 31, 2011.On 19 May 2011, ICICI Bank announced that the bank through its Dubai branch successfully priced an issuance of 5.5 year fixed rate notes in aggregate principal amount of US$ 1 billion. The offering had an order book of US$ 2.70 billion with strong interest from over 220 investors.On 16 August 2012, ICICI Bank announced that the bank through its Dubai branch successfully priced an issuance of 5.5 year fixed rate notes in an aggregate principal amount of US$750 million. The offering was oversubscribed by 7.6 times and had an order book of US$ 5.7 billion. On 26 November 2012, ICICI Bank through its Dubai branch successfully launched and priced a US$ 250 million tap of its US$ 750.0 million 4.70% 2018 notes originally issued in August 2012. The offering was oversubscribed by 5.6 times and had an order book of US$ 1.4 billion.On 22 August 2013, ICICI Bank announced an increase of 0.25% in its base rate to 10% p.a. from 9.75% p.a. with effect from 23 August 2013. The bank also announced an increase of 0.25% in its benchmark prime-lending rate and in its Floating Reference Rate (FRR) for consumer loans (including home loans) with effect from 23 August 2013. On 23 January 2014, ICICI Bank signed an agreement for a USD 200 million Line of Credit with The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank).The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank Limited at its meeting held on 9 September 2014 considered and approved the sub-division (split) of one equity share of the bank having a face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares of face value of Rs 2 each.The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 5 December 2014 approved a proposal for the sale of ICICI Banks shareholding in ICICI Bank Eurasia Limited Liability Company (IBEL), a non-material wholly-owned banking subsidiary in Russia, to Sovcombank, an unrelated third party Russian bank.On 7 April 2015, ICICI Bank announced a reduction of 0.25% in its base rate to 9.75% p.a. from 10% with effect from 10 April 2015. Simultaneously, the bank announced a reduction in interest rates for some tenors of retail fixed deposits. ICICI Bank announced a reduction of 0.05% in its base rate to 9.7% p.a. from 9.75% p.a. with effect from 26 June 2015. On 1 October 2015, ICICI Bank announced a reduction of 0.35% in its base rate to 9.35% p.a. from 9.7% p.a. with effect from 5 October 2015.The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 30 October 2015 approved the sale of 9% shareholding in its subsidiary ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company to its joint venture partner, Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. Upon completion of the transaction, ICICI Bank will hold approximately 64% stake and Fairfax will hold about 35% stake in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 16 November 2015 approved the sale of 6% shareholding in its subsidiary ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, comprising the sale of 4% to Premji Invest & its affiliates and 2% to Compassvale Investments Pte Ltd, an indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary of the Singapore-based investment company, Temasek. Upon completion of the transaction, ICICI Bank will hold approximately 68% stake in ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company. Prudential Plc, ICICI Banks joint venture partner, will maintain its current share of approximately 26%.On 14 January 2016, ICICI Bank announced that it crossed the milestone of disbursing mortgage loans of over Rs 1 lakh crore, a first among private sector banks in the country.On 14 March 2016, ICICI Bank through its Dubai branch priced an issuance of 10 year fixed rate notes of an aggregate principal amount of US$ 700 million. The notes carry a coupon of 4% and were offered at an issue price of 99.592.On 18 July 2016, ICICI Bank announced that its subsidiary company ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a public offer of up to 18.13 crore equity shares, representing approximately 12.65% of its equity share capital, through an offer for sale by ICICI Bank. 9 September 2016, ICICI Bank announced that the bank has entered into a subscription agreement to acquire 10% shareholding in Resurgent Power Ventures Pte. Limited, a power platform created to facilitate investment in power projects in India by ICICI Group and Tata Group with Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) of Canada, Kuwait Investment Authority and State General Reserve Fund of Oman as partner investors. On 2 January 2017, ICICI Bank announced a reduction of 0.7% in marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from 3 January 2017. On 2 March 2017, ICICI Bank through its Dubai branch priced an issuance of 5.5 year fixed rate notes for an aggregate principle amount of $300 million. The Board of Directors of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 3 May 2017 recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10. On 15 May 2017, ICICI Bank announced reduction of interest rates by upto 30 basis points for home loans upto Rs 30 lakh in its bid to boost affordable housing in the country.On 5 June 2017, the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company in an initial public offering by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, subject to requisite approvals and market conditions. On 14 July 2017, ICICI Bank announced that its subsidiary company ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited has filed a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for a public offer of up to 8.62 crore equity shares, representing approximately 19% of its equity share capital, through an offer for sale of up to 3.17 crore equity shares by ICICI Bank and up to 5.44 crore equity shares by FAL Corporation. ICICI Bank announced a reduction in interest on Savings Bank account by 50 basis points to 3.5% from 4% with effect from 19 August 2017 on deposits below Rs 50 lakh. Interest rate on deposits of Rs 50 lakh and above was kept unchanged at 4%.On 7 November 2017, the Board of Directors of ICICI Bank approved the sale of a part of its shareholding in ICICI Securities in an initial public offering by ICICI Securities, subject to requisite approvals and market conditions. On 15 December 2017, ICICI Bank announced that it is selling 6.44 crore shares of its subsidiary company ICICI Securities through IPO of ICICI Securities. In this regard, ICICI Securities Limited has filed a draft red herring prospectus with Securities and Exchange Board of India for a public offer of up to 6.44 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each, representing approximately 20% of its equity share capital as on date. On 7 December 2017, ICICI Bank through its Dubai branch priced an issuance of 10 year fixed rate notes for an aggregate principal amount of US$ 500 million. The notes carry a coupon of 3.8% and were offered at an issue price of 99.728.The banks consolidated total assets stood at US$ 156.8 billion as on 30 September 2017. The bank and their subsidiaries offer a wide range of banking and financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, project and corporate finance, working capital finance, insurance, venture capital and private equity, investment banking, broking and treasury products and services. They offer through a variety of delivery channels and through their specialised subsidiaries in the areas of investment banking, life and non-life insurance, venture capital and asset management. ICICI Bank had a network of 4,856 branches and 13,792 ATMs as on 30 September 2017. ICICI Bank is present across 17 countries, including India. The banks equity shares are listed in India on Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and their American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The bank is the first Indian Bank listed on New York Stock Exchange.During the fiscal 2018,the bank sold its stake of 7% in ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd and 20.78% stake in ICICI Securities Ltd through IPO.During the FY 2017-18,total assets for standalone entity increased by 13.9% from Rs 7717.91 billion at 31,March 2017 to Rs 8791.89 billion at 31,March 2018.Total advances increased by 10.4% from Rs 4642.32 billion at 31,March 2017 to Rs 5123.95 billion at 31,March 2018.The consolidated assets of the Bank and its subsidiaries and other consolidating entities increased from Rs 9857.25 billion at March 31, 2017 to Rs 11,242.81 billion at March 31, 2018.As on 31,March 2018,the bank had a branch network of 4867 branches and ATM network of 14367 ATMs under its fold.During the fiscal 2019,total assets for standalone entity has increased by 9.7% from Rs 8791.89 billion at 31,March 2018 to Rs 9644.59 billion at 31,March 2019.Total advances increased by 14.5% from Rs 5123.95 billion at 31,March 2018 to Rs 5866.47 billion at 31,March 2019 primarily due to an increase in domestic advances by 16.9%.The consolidated assets of the Bank and its subsidiaries and other consolidating entities increased from Rs 11,242.81 billion at March 31, 2018 to Rs 12,387.94 billion at March 31, 2019.The bank had a branch network of 4874 branches and ATM network of 14987 ATMs as on 31,March 2019.The bank has focussed on its strategic objective of risk calibrated profitable growth during the fiscal 2020.The core operating profit of the bank grew by 21.5% during the fiscal 2020.The Bank made progress on increasing the granularity of its portfolio and enhancing the customer franchise during the year. Retail loans as a proportion of total loans increased from 60.1% at March 31, 2019 to 63.2% at March 31, 2020.Including non-fund based outstanding, the proportion of retail portfolio increased from 46.9% at March 31, 2019 to 53.3% at March 31, 2020.The Bank has repositioned its international franchise to focus on non-resident Indians for deposits, wealth and remittances businesses, with digital and process decongestion as a key enabler.Total assets for standalone entity increased by 13.9% from Rs 9,644.59 billion at March 31, 2019 to Rs 10,983.65 billion at March 31, 2020.Total advances increased by 10.0% from Rs 5,866.47 billion at March 31, 2019 to Rs 6,452.90 billion at March 31, 2020 primarily due to an increase in domestic advances by 12.9%, offset, in part, by a decrease in overseas advances by 14.4%. The loan growth was impacted during the end of fiscal 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic.The consolidated assets of the Bank and its subsidiaries and other consolidating entities increased from Rs12,387.94 billion at March 31, 2019 to Rs 13,772.92 billion at March 31, 2020.The bank has added 1151 branches and ATMs during the fiscal 2020 and the total number of branches and ATMs as on 31,March 2020 has risen to 21012.Total assets increased by 12.0% from Rs 10,983.65 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 12,304.33 billion at 31 March 2021. Total advances increased by 13.7% from Rs 6,452.90 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 7,337.29 billion at 31 March 2021 primarily due to an increase in domestic advances by 17.7%, offset, in part, by a decrease in overseas advances by 30.3%.Total deposits increased by 21.0% from Rs 7,709.69 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 9,325.22 billion at 31 March 2021.Term deposits increased by 18.4% from Rs 4,231.51 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 5,008.99 billion at 31 March 2021.Current and savings account (CASA) deposits increased by 24.1% from Rs 3,478.19 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 4,316.23 billion at 31 March 2021.The Average CASA deposits increased by 18.9% from Rs 2,814.37 billion at fiscal 2020 to Rs 3,346.32 billion at fiscal 2021. The Borrowings decreased by 43.7% from Rs 1,628.97 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 916.31 billion at 31 March 2021.The consolidated assets of the Bank and its subsidiaries and other consolidating entities increased from Rs 13,772.92 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 15,738.12 billion at 31 March 2021.The Consolidated advances increased from Rs 7,062.46 billion at 31 March 2020 to Rs 7,918.01 billion at 31 March 2021.On 15 August 2020,the bank has allotted 418,994,413 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 358 per equity share including a premium of Rs 356 per share.The Bank had a branch network of 5,266 branches and an ATM network of 14,136 ATMs at 31 March 2021.The Bank had a network of 5,268 branches and 14,141 ATMs at 30 June 2021.In accordance with the Scheme of Arrangement between ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited and Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited as approved by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on 03 September 2021, assets and liabilities of Bharti AXAs general insurance business were transferred to and vested with ICICI General on 01 April, 2020. IC1CI General issued two fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each to the shareholders of Bharti AXA for every 115 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each. Subsequent to issuance of equity shares to Bhani AXA shareholders,the banks shareholding in ICICI Lombard General Insurance reduced to below 50%.The Bank had a network of 5,277 branches and 14,045 ATMs at 30 September 2021.The total deposits grew by 16% year-on-year to Rs 10,17,467 crore (USD 136.9 billion) as at 31 December 2021 and Average CASA ratio was 45% in Q3 of FY2022.Also domestic loan portfolio grew by 18% year-on-year during the Q3 of FY2022.During the year 2021-22, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ceased to be a subsidiary and became an Associate of the Bank.The Bank had a branch network of 5,418 branches and an ATM network of 13,626 ATMs at 31 March 2022. The Total Assets of the Bank stood at Rs. 14,112.98 billion as on March 31, 2022. It added 152 branches during the year. It launched Merchant STACK which offers an array of banking and value-added services to retailers, online businesses and large e-commerce firms. The Bank had a branch network of 5,900 branches and an ATM network of 16,650 ATMs at 31 March 2023. The Total Assets of the Bank stood at Rs. 15,842.07 billion as on March 31, 2023.The Bank had a branch network of 6,523 branches and an ATM network of 17,190 ATMs at 31 March 2024. The Total Assets of the Bank stood at Rs. 18,715.15 billion as on March 31, 2024.During the year 2023-24, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited ceased to be an associate and became a subsidiary of the Bank with effect from February 29, 2024. I-Process Services (India) Private Limited ceased to be an associate and became a subsidiary of the Bank with effect from March 20, 2024 and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank with effect from March 22, 2024.