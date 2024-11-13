Board Meeting 13 Dec 2024 13 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, approved the proposal for sale of 19% stake held in ICICI Merchant Services Pvt Ltd, subject to receipt of requisite approvals.

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 24 Sep 2024

Quarterly Results; ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2024. Financial Results attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jul 2024 25 Jun 2024

ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - June 29, 2024

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 22 May 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024

Board Meeting 27 Apr 2024 22 Mar 2024

ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any for the year ending March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2024)

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 17 Feb 2024

Outcome of Board meeting held from February 15-17, 2024

