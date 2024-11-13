|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|13 Dec 2024
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held today, approved the proposal for sale of 19% stake held in ICICI Merchant Services Pvt Ltd, subject to receipt of requisite approvals.
|Board Meeting
|26 Oct 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|Quarterly Results; ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and six months ending September 30, 2024. Financial Results attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jul 2024
|25 Jun 2024
|ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - June 29, 2024
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting - May 22, 2024
|Board Meeting
|27 Apr 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ending March 31 2024 and recommendation of Dividend if any for the year ending March 31 2024. Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Feb 2024
|17 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held from February 15-17, 2024
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|21 Dec 2023
|ICICI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31 2023. Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Attached The Board Meeting commenced at 10.18 a.m. and concluded at 3.15 p.m (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/01/2024)
In addition to the capital conservation buffer, these banks are required to maintain an additional Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) requirement.Read More
Meanwhile, the domestic loan portfolio increased by 15.7% over the previous year and 5% in the preceding quarter.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Shriram Finance, etc.Read More
For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.Read More
The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, etc.Read More
The pressure from these major stocks pulled the benchmarks further down, reflecting investor concerns and market volatility.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.