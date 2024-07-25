Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|1,220
|₹0.650%
|00%
|375-80%
|₹3908.33%
|1,280
|₹0.4166.66%
|7500%
|00%
|₹182.90%
|1,300
|₹0.050%
|91,8750%
|-
|-
|1,320
|₹0.550%
|1,8750%
|3750%
|₹3150%
|1,340
|₹0.05-90%
|72,000-0.51%
|7500%
|₹142.60%
|1,360
|₹0.05-87.5%
|24,750-16.45%
|13,1250%
|₹1550%
|1,380
|₹0.05-92.3%
|21,750-4.91%
|76,5000%
|₹197.10%
|1,400
|₹0.1-75%
|85,500-17.68%
|5,2500%
|₹142.80%
|1,420
|₹0.4-11.11%
|33,375-11.88%
|22,500-1.63%
|₹234.741.81%
|1,440
|₹0.250%
|23,625-7.35%
|25,8750%
|₹19541.2%
|1,460
|₹0.05-90.9%
|37,875-9.82%
|25,125-6.94%
|₹216.546.23%
|1,480
|₹0.05-88.88%
|31,500-5.61%
|71,250-2.06%
|₹18842.53%
|1,500
|₹0.05-92.85%
|1,54,500-5.72%
|31,500-5.61%
|₹171.179.16%
|1,520
|₹0.3-73.91%
|47,6253.25%
|94,125-2.33%
|₹151.6567.47%
|1,540
|₹0.2-85.71%
|1,42,500-8.43%
|6,76,500-0.77%
|₹13589.87%
|1,560
|₹0.05-97.82%
|2,54,250-8.00%
|23,250-21.51%
|₹111118.93%
|1,580
|₹0.05-98.66%
|87,750-29.51%
|2,02,875-15.99%
|₹93.65137.38%
|1,600
|₹0.05-99.41%
|1,22,25011.26%
|42,375-44.87%
|₹70.05195.56%
|1,620
|₹0.05-99.68%
|1,01,250-8.47%
|2,10,375-27.42%
|₹51248.12%
|1,640
|₹0.05-99.8%
|1,92,00075.34%
|81,750-64.55%
|₹30187.08%
|1,660
|₹0.05-99.87%
|49,87538.54%
|19,125-88.30%
|₹16185.71%
|1,680
|₹2.05-96.42%
|15,37528.12%
|1,00,875-48.06%
|₹0.2-93.65%
|1,700
|₹11.7-84.29%
|9,0000%
|50,625-51.26%
|₹0.15-91.17%
|1,720
|₹44-52.22%
|3,750-62.96%
|30,375-31.93%
|₹0.05-96.29%
|1,740
|₹47-67.78%
|3,750-28.57%
|88,500-20%
|₹2100%
|1,760
|-
|-
|1,5000%
|₹0.60%
|1,780
|-
|-
|47,625-31.35%
|₹0.05-90%
|1,800
|-
|-
|21,000-55.2%
|₹0.05-75%
|1,840
|-
|-
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.Read More
In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.Read More
