SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Option Chain

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Option Chain

1,480.75
(0.84%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:58 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--1,220₹0.650%00%
375-80%₹3908.33%1,280₹0.4166.66%7500%
00%₹182.90%1,300₹0.050%91,8750%
--1,320₹0.550%1,8750%
3750%₹3150%1,340₹0.05-90%72,000-0.51%
7500%₹142.60%1,360₹0.05-87.5%24,750-16.45%
13,1250%₹1550%1,380₹0.05-92.3%21,750-4.91%
76,5000%₹197.10%1,400₹0.1-75%85,500-17.68%
5,2500%₹142.80%1,420₹0.4-11.11%33,375-11.88%
22,500-1.63%₹234.741.81%1,440₹0.250%23,625-7.35%
25,8750%₹19541.2%1,460₹0.05-90.9%37,875-9.82%
25,125-6.94%₹216.546.23%1,480₹0.05-88.88%31,500-5.61%
71,250-2.06%₹18842.53%1,500₹0.05-92.85%1,54,500-5.72%
31,500-5.61%₹171.179.16%1,520₹0.3-73.91%47,6253.25%
94,125-2.33%₹151.6567.47%1,540₹0.2-85.71%1,42,500-8.43%
6,76,500-0.77%₹13589.87%1,560₹0.05-97.82%2,54,250-8.00%
23,250-21.51%₹111118.93%1,580₹0.05-98.66%87,750-29.51%
2,02,875-15.99%₹93.65137.38%1,600₹0.05-99.41%1,22,25011.26%
42,375-44.87%₹70.05195.56%1,620₹0.05-99.68%1,01,250-8.47%
2,10,375-27.42%₹51248.12%1,640₹0.05-99.8%1,92,00075.34%
81,750-64.55%₹30187.08%1,660₹0.05-99.87%49,87538.54%
19,125-88.30%₹16185.71%1,680₹2.05-96.42%15,37528.12%
1,00,875-48.06%₹0.2-93.65%1,700₹11.7-84.29%9,0000%
50,625-51.26%₹0.15-91.17%1,720₹44-52.22%3,750-62.96%
30,375-31.93%₹0.05-96.29%1,740₹47-67.78%3,750-28.57%
88,500-20%₹2100%1,760--
1,5000%₹0.60%1,780--
47,625-31.35%₹0.05-90%1,800--
21,000-55.2%₹0.05-75%1,840--

SBI Life Insuran: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More

