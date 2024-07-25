SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,001.62
1,000.89
1,000.37
1,000.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13,906.94
12,016.59
10,621.94
9,400.37
Net Worth
14,908.56
13,017.48
11,622.31
10,400.44
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
14,908.56
13,017.48
11,622.31
10,400.44
Fixed Assets
1,204.22
867.94
921.89
565.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,84,943.01
3,03,988.05
2,64,436.68
2,18,756.17
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3,75,984.58
-2,96,003.42
-2,56,940.47
-2,11,631.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7,405.68
5,578.26
4,774.21
4,798.33
Sundry Creditors
-1,504.57
-1,249.93
-1,014.41
-741.86
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3,81,885.69
-3,00,331.75
-2,60,700.27
-2,15,688.14
Cash
4,745.89
4,164.92
3,204.22
2,710.52
Total Assets
14,908.54
13,017.49
11,622.32
10,400.45
