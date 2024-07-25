iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

1,475.7
(-0.18%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:49:59 AM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,001.62

1,000.89

1,000.37

1,000.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13,906.94

12,016.59

10,621.94

9,400.37

Net Worth

14,908.56

13,017.48

11,622.31

10,400.44

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

14,908.56

13,017.48

11,622.31

10,400.44

Fixed Assets

1,204.22

867.94

921.89

565.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

3,84,943.01

3,03,988.05

2,64,436.68

2,18,756.17

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3,75,984.58

-2,96,003.42

-2,56,940.47

-2,11,631.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7,405.68

5,578.26

4,774.21

4,798.33

Sundry Creditors

-1,504.57

-1,249.93

-1,014.41

-741.86

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3,81,885.69

-3,00,331.75

-2,60,700.27

-2,15,688.14

Cash

4,745.89

4,164.92

3,204.22

2,710.52

Total Assets

14,908.54

13,017.49

11,622.32

10,400.45

