Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI Listing Regulations, please find the enclosed intimation. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 06:15 P.M. on December 30, 2024, wherein it was approved that Members approval be sought through Postal Ballot, for an item of Special Business pertaining to appointment of Mr. Challa Sreenivasulu Setty (DIN: 08335249), as Chairman and Nominee Director of the Company.

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting along with the said results will be submitted in accordance with the Listing Regulations. Further pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and in continuation to our letter dated September 26 2024 bearing reference number SBIL/CS/NSE-BSE/2425/147 the trading window is closed from October 01 2024 and will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of audited financial results for the quarter & half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:40 am and concluded at 2:30 pm on October 23, 2024 which inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.10.2024)

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The outcome of the Board Meeting along with the said results will be submitted in accordance with the Listing Regulations. Financial Result for the quarter ended June 2024 Financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31 2024. In continuation to our intimation vide ref. no. SBIL/CS/NSE-BSE/2425/10 dated April 10, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12:00 Noon and concluded at 03:30 P.M. on April 26, 2024 which inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations and other applicable requirements, a copy of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Audit Report in the prescribed format is enclosed. The above information is also made available on the Companys website at www.sbilife.co.in (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.04.2024)

SBI Life Insurance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The record date for determining the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 if any declared by the Board of Directors of the Company shall be Saturday March 16 2024. We further inform you that the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company shall remain closed from Tuesday March 5 2024 to Tuesday March 12 2024 (both days inclusive) for all Directors employees of the Company and their immediate relatives in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. We wish to inform that the meeting of Board of Directors of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited commenced at 02:30 PM and concluded at 03:30 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2024 has declared an interim dividend on equity shares of the Company of Rs 2.70/- (Two Rupees and Seventy Paisa only) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 10 each (i.e. 27%) for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.03.2024)

The following outcome has been approved by the Board of Director 1. Appointment of Mr. Ashwini Kumar Tewari (DIN:08797991) as Nominee Director with effect from January 06, 2024, (the same was intimated to the Stock Exchanges on January 06, 2024) ii. Material Related party transactions for purchase and/ or sale of investments that the Company may enter in FY 2024-25 in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis with the related parties as set out in the notice and iii. Material Related Party Transactions with State Bank of India that the Company may enter in FY 2024-25 in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis, in compliance with Regulation 23 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

