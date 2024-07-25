iifl-logo-icon 1
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd AGM

1,473
(-1.75%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:44:59 PM

SBI Life Insuran CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors on August 01, 2024, through Circular Resolution, have approved to hold the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Monday, August 26th, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Other relevant details will be provided in the Notice of AGM which will be issued in due course. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting held on August 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) Please find attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 24th AGM held on August 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)

SBI Life Insuran: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

25 Jul 2024|08:17 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Jindal Steel and Power, etc.

Read More
SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

SBI Life Buys 1M Shares in Can Fin Homes, Securing 0.75% Stake

23 Jul 2024|01:57 PM

In the last one year, shares of Can Fin Homes has witnessed a 6% dip , whereas since the beginning of the year, the shares has seen a 7% surge.

Read More
