|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors on August 01, 2024, through Circular Resolution, have approved to hold the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of SBI Life Insurance Company Limited on Monday, August 26th, 2024 at 05:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conference (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) facility. Other relevant details will be provided in the Notice of AGM which will be issued in due course. Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 24th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024) Please find attached proceedings of the 24th Annual General Meeting held on August 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.08.2024) Please find attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 24th AGM held on August 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/08/2024)
