Which Are the Major Stock Exchanges to Trade Equities?

A stock exchange is a place where financial instruments like equities, futures, and options are bought and sold. In short, these equity and other financial products are traded real-time on the stock exchange. Globally, some of the top stock exchanges in the world are the NYSE, the American Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, London Stock Exchange, Amsterdam Stock Exchange, Tokyo Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange, etc. There are also other major stock exchanges across the world like in South Korea, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, etc.
There are two major stock exchanges in India viz NSE and BSE. Apart from these major stock exchanges in India, there are also other stock exchanges we will discuss. This is not to forget about the 20 plus regional stock exchanges that have already shut operations or merged out in the last few years due to steep capital requirements.
The Stock Exchange facilitates the smooth trading, clearing, and settlement of equity and derivative trades. For any growing economy, a roust stock exchange is central as it ensures that capital is allocated efficiently, businesses can raise capital and investor can create long-term wealth.
We focus on the major stock exchanges that are still functioning in India and then on some of the emerging stock exchanges and also stock exchanges that do not exist any longer. Here is a quick take.
It needs to be noted that based on approval received from SEBI, such exchanges based in the IFSC are eligible to offer to trade in foreign companies, equity shares of companies incorporated outside India, Indian ADRs, global currencies, global interest rates, interest rate swaps, non-agriculture commodity derivatives, etc. It will only offer products from FATF-compliant jurisdictions.
In the past, India had several regional stock exchanges like the stock exchanges of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Hyderabad, Cochin, Magadh, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Coimbatore, etc. Most of these exchanges have either wound up operations or have merged out with other exchanges or are just operating as a platform offering connectivity to the NSE and the BSE. Regional stock exchanges largely lost their relevance after national trading was introduced in India with the advent of the NSE.
The first step to investing in equity shares is to open your trading account and Demat account. Normally, both these accounts are opened with the same broker for ease of operation. The trading account facilitates trades while the Demat account is the repository that holds your trades. Once the account is activated, you are ready to trade. Then the requirement is that you do your research on companies and trade with proper risk control checks like stop-loss, profit targets, etc.
Equities help investors to participate in the long-term growth of the companies and also of the Indian economy. It has been observed with empirical data that it is only quality equities that generate maximum wealth in the long run.
In terms of active stock exchanges, apart from the NSE and BSE, there is the Metropolitan Stock Exchange and the two exchanges at the IFSC.
There is nothing like the best stock exchange as each stock exchange has its own niche. For example, BSE offers cash market trading in over 4200 stocks and has a strong coverage of mid cap and small cap companies. NSE has the advantage of larger volumes in equity and also in futures and options trading.
A stock exchange is where stocks as well as stock futures, stock options, index futures and index options are trade. A commodity exchange typically trades in commodity futures and options and are spread across agricultural commodities, metals, oil, natural gas and precious metals like gold and silver. In terms of volumes, while NSE is the largest stock exchange, MCX is the largest commodity exchange.
