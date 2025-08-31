Reliance to Restructure Consumer Products Division; RCPL Made Direct Subsidiary

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) said on Friday that it will restructure its consumer products division by making it a direct subsidiary, a move aimed at sharpening focus on one of its fastest-growing verticals as it steps up competition against multinational FMCG players in India.

“Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) is set to become a direct subsidiary of RIL. This will consolidate all our consumer brands into a single, sharply focused company,” Isha Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail, told shareholders at the company’s annual general meeting.

She explained that the new structure will give RCPL the freedom to operate independently, adapt more quickly to consumer trends, and attract top talent. According to her, “It will provide the independence to focus exclusively on its markets, products and customers without competing for management bandwidth. This structure will enable sharper execution, faster innovation cycles and deeper operational focus all critical to winning in consumer markets.”

Ambani highlighted the scale of opportunity, noting that India’s consumer market is a $2 trillion high-growth segment, expanding at over 8% annually. She pointed out that the country’s 350 million middle-class households together have a purchasing power of more than ₹100 lakh crore, while rural markets, home to 900 million people, account for nearly 65% of FMCG growth.

In just three years, RCPL has built revenues of ₹11,500 crore ($1.4 billion), making it the fastest-growing FMCG player in India, Ambani said. Its flagship Campa Cola brand has broken into a three-decade-long duopoly held by multinationals, while the Independence brand has crossed ₹1,000 crore in sales.

The company has also taken its brands overseas, expanding into West Asia, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and recently beginning exports to West Africa. Ambani told shareholders that RCPL’s target is to enter at least 25 countries within the next year, positioning Reliance as a global powerhouse for Indian consumer brands.

