Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
4,23,703
2,45,667
3,36,953
3,71,616
yoy growth (%)
72.47
-27.09
-9.32
28.12
Raw materials
-3,23,581
-1,76,173
-2,44,711
-2,70,283
As % of sales
76.36
71.71
72.62
72.73
Employee costs
-5,426
-5,024
-6,067
-5,834
As % of sales
1.28
2.04
1.8
1.56
Other costs
-42,383
-30,970
-33,347
-36,645
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10
12.6
9.89
9.86
Operating profit
52,313
33,500
52,828
58,854
OPM
12.34
13.63
15.67
15.83
Depreciation
-10,276
-9,199
-9,728
-10,558
Interest expense
-9,123
-16,211
-12,105
-9,751
Other income
13,872
14,818
13,566
8,822
Profit before tax
46,786
22,908
44,561
47,367
Taxes
-7,702
4,732
-9,413
-12,204
Tax rate
-16.46
20.65
-21.12
-25.76
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
39,084
27,640
35,148
35,163
Exceptional items
0
4,304
-4,245
0
Net profit
39,084
31,944
30,903
35,163
yoy growth (%)
22.35
3.36
-12.11
4.61
NPM
9.22
13
9.17
9.46
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.