Reliance launches Reliance Intelligence to drive India’s AI revolution

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Friday, August 29, unveiled Reliance Intelligence, a new wholly-owned subsidiary that will spearhead the company’s push into artificial intelligence (AI). The initiative, Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said, is aimed at establishing India as a global hub for AI innovation.

Calling the launch a “landmark step for Reliance and for India’s digital future”, Ambani outlined a four-mission agenda for the subsidiary:

Next-generation AI infrastructure: Gigawatt-scale, AI-ready green energy-powered data centres are already under construction in Jamnagar to support national-scale AI training and inference.

Global partnerships: Reliance will bring together leading global technology firms and open-source communities, combining their strengths with Reliance’s execution capabilities, ensuring “India-first compliance” in AI.

AI services for India: Affordable, secure, and scalable AI solutions will be rolled out for consumers, SMEs, enterprises, and critical sectors like education, healthcare, and agriculture.

Talent incubation: The company will establish a platform for world-class researchers, engineers, and product innovators, blending speed in research with engineering execution to deliver practical AI applications.

As part of its strategic vision, Reliance announced a deep AI partnership with Google. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, said the tie-up would see the launch of a dedicated Jamnagar Cloud region powered by Reliance’s clean energy and connected via Jio’s advanced digital network. Pichai added that the collaboration builds on their existing partnership, which brought affordable internet access to millions of Indians.

Alongside Google, Reliance and Meta confirmed a ₹855 crore ($100 million) joint venture, where Reliance will hold a 70% stake and Meta the remaining 30%. The JV will leverage Meta’s open-source Llama models to create enterprise AI platforms and tools. These will include pre-configured AI solutions for sales, IT, customer service, and finance, deployable across cloud, on-premise, or dedicated infrastructure, making enterprise-grade AI accessible at scale.

Ambani said the partnership would “democratise enterprise-grade AI for every organisation, from ambitious SMBs to blue-chip corporates”, while Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the collaboration as a way to bring Llama models into real-world use cases and unlock new opportunities for Indian businesses.

Beyond AI platforms, Reliance Intelligence will invest in robotics and intelligent automation. Ambani noted that humanoid robotics and adaptive automation would redefine factories, warehouses, hospitals, and farms, making them smarter, safer, and more precise. The aim is to position India as a leader in robotics while creating new industries, employment, and opportunities for the youth.

Ambani compared the launch of Reliance Intelligence to the digital revolution sparked by Jio a decade ago. “Just as Jio promised and delivered digital for every Indian, Reliance Intelligence promises to deliver AI everywhere and for everyone,” he said, adding that the company is building for the next decade with confidence and ambition.

