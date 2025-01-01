Invest wise with Expert advice
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.
