Reliance Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
7,35,288
7,35,907
5,60,217
3,67,143
5,08,536
Excise Duty
70,757
70,906
67,630
49,794
47,493
Net Sales
6,64,531
6,65,001
4,92,587
3,17,349
4,61,043
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11,810
9,180
15,461
18,437
9,419
Total Income
6,76,341
6,74,181
5,08,048
3,35,786
4,70,462
Total Expenditure
5,44,814
5,61,195
4,13,493
2,59,963
3,94,245
PBIDT
1,31,527
1,12,986
94,555
75,823
76,217
Interest
17,357
13,752
11,028
17,145
15,963
PBDT
1,14,170
99,234
83,527
58,678
60,254
Depreciation
37,263
28,851
21,796
19,599
15,871
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9,970
9,167
7,620
1,596
7,254
Deferred Tax
9,160
8,455
4,287
-1,261
3,795
Reported Profit After Tax
57,777
52,761
49,824
38,744
33,334
Minority Interest After NP
7,107
5,358
5,322
2,843
328
Net Profit after Minority Interest
50,670
47,403
44,502
35,901
33,006
Extra-ordinary Items
0
318
2,288.98
4,647.13
-132.94
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
50,670
47,085
42,213.02
31,253.87
33,138.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
74.9
70.54
68.01
55.65
53.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6,766
6,766
6,765
6,445
6,339
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.79
16.99
19.19
23.89
16.53
PBDTM(%)
17.18
14.92
16.95
18.49
13.06
PATM(%)
8.69
7.93
10.11
12.2
7.23
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
