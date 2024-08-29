iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Industries Ltd Option Chain

Reliance Industries Ltd Option Chain

1,241.9
(-1.02%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--2,440₹0.050%62,0000%
--2,480₹0.050%11,250-11.76%
11,0004.76%₹4961.22%2,520₹0.050%1,25,250-4.38%
--2,560₹0.050%26,0000%
5,5000%₹4000%2,600₹0.050%3,16,250-1.47%
3,0000%₹2950%2,640₹0.05-66.66%23,000-34.28%
--2,660₹0.05-66.66%17,500-17.64%
8,2500%₹351.510.23%2,680₹0.050%48,250-11.05%
7,500200%₹337.60.8%2,700₹0.050%1,47,500-7.66%
14,500-1.69%₹331.0519.36%2,720₹0.05-50%1,27,250-24.48%
11,500-13.20%₹272.235.42%2,740₹0.050%82,750-7.79%
12,250-12.5%₹252.2-3%2,760₹0.05-75%95,000-20.66%
17,5000%₹219.20%2,780₹0.05-80%42,000-16.83%
98,500-24.52%₹230.9513.57%2,800₹0.05-83.33%6,89,000-12.95%
32,000-3.03%₹223.2528.01%2,820₹0.05-83.33%80,250-6.14%
41,500-3.48%₹201.421.69%2,840₹0.05-83.33%1,75,250-17.52%
44,500-6.80%₹189.435.77%2,860₹0.05-88.88%4,73,75030.87%
1,00,750-1.46%₹163.336.99%2,880₹0.05-92.85%1,34,250-16.48%
99,250-38.44%₹13634.12%2,900₹0.05-95.65%10,06,750-11.20%
90,250-10.42%₹118.3545.57%2,920₹0.05-96.87%3,44,500-7.26%
1,34,000-23.31%₹91.8548.74%2,940₹0.05-97.82%2,95,250-29.19%
9,29,000-4.98%₹71.6566.82%2,960₹0.05-98.75%7,04,000-2.29%
1,11,250-47.64%₹5589.65%2,980₹0.05-99.48%4,27,750-30.58%
19,41,000-42.26%₹3469.15%3,000₹0.05-99.75%22,02,000-0.04%
11,77,500-41.19%₹1620.75%3,020₹0.05-99.84%3,45,000-49.50%
10,16,500-54.28%₹0.05-99.36%3,040₹0.8-98.31%3,70,750-0.20%
5,24,000-63.16%₹0.05-98.97%3,060₹24.15-62.96%1,36,00035.66%
5,44,000-20.38%₹0.05-98.41%3,080₹46.15-44.99%53,750-6.52%
23,94,000-41.41%₹0.1-95.65%3,100₹67-34.44%88,500-33.70%
2,92,250-47.34%₹0.1-92.85%3,120₹89.75-26.64%51,500-0.96%
2,99,250-58.70%₹0.05-95%3,140₹115.95-18.2%28,2503.66%
2,88,000-27.22%₹0.05-93.75%3,160₹129.95-14.73%45,000-22.07%
2,72,250-33.35%₹0.1-83.33%3,180₹142.85-21.07%19,750-10.22%
8,80,250-52.47%₹0.05-88.88%3,200₹170-15.48%65,750-17.55%
4,93,00091.82%₹0.05-88.88%3,220₹204.511.38%1,25,250-3.83%
2,17,500-4.07%₹0.05-87.5%3,240₹213.6-7.95%19,000-71.64%
1,16,500-17.81%₹0.1-66.66%3,260₹231.7-10.43%40,500-25.68%
39,000-38.09%₹0.05-83.33%3,280₹242.45-6.13%9,000-47.82%
7,89,500-25.44%₹0.05-83.33%3,300₹272-10.54%78,50015.86%
20,750-25.22%₹0.05-66.66%3,320₹282.9-15.04%4,250-5.55%
40,500-11.47%₹0.05-80%3,340--
34,000-16.04%₹0.05-50%3,360--
15,000-51.21%₹0.05-50%3,380--
4,15,750-3.25%₹0.05-50%3,400₹367.15-6.33%39,000-39.76%
42,750-15.76%₹0.05-66.66%3,420--
35,500-24.86%₹0.05-66.66%3,440₹403.7-8.04%750200%
49,000-30.74%₹0.050%3,480--
99,500-12.14%₹0.050%3,520₹470.6-17.29%1,750600%
77,5000%₹0.050%3,560--
1,87,750-3.22%₹0.050%3,600₹5970%7500%
66,250-0.37%₹0.050%3,640--

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

1 Jan 2025|02:02 PM

Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.

Read More
Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

30 Dec 2024|03:39 PM

The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Read More
Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.

Read More
Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Read More
Reliance Industries' arm picks up 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Reliance Industries’ arm picks up 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

29 Nov 2024|01:20 PM

The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Read More
Reliance Industries may invest ₹65,000 Crore for biogas plants

Reliance Industries may invest ₹65,000 Crore for biogas plants

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.

Read More
RIL to Invest Rs 65K Cr in AP Biogas Plants

RIL to Invest Rs 65K Cr in AP Biogas Plants

12 Nov 2024|11:23 AM

Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.

Read More
Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 30th October 2024

30 Oct 2024|08:05 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.

Read More

