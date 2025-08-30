Reliance to Partner with Meta in ₹855 Crore JV to Build AI Solutions for Indian Businesses

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has announced a joint venture with Meta Platforms to develop and expand enterprise-focused artificial intelligence (AI) solutions in India and selected global markets. The announcement was made by Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani during the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, August 29.

Calling the collaboration a “game changer”, Ambani said the initiative would play a pivotal role in accelerating digital adoption and making advanced AI tools accessible to businesses of all scales across the country.

As part of the agreement, both partners will commit an initial investment of around ₹855 crore (US$100 million). Reliance will hold a 70% stake, while Meta will retain the remaining 30%. The deal is expected to be completed in Q4 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The JV will be anchored on Meta’s Llama open-source AI models, offering a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to enterprises. The platform will allow companies to customise, deploy, and control generative AI models within a secure full-stack framework, designed to meet both cross-industry and sector-specific requirements.

Ambani noted that the venture aims to “democratise enterprise-grade AI for every Indian organisation from emerging small businesses to established blue-chip companies”, helping them to innovate faster, reduce operational costs, and compete more effectively on the global stage.

The platform will also feature ready-to-use AI applications in areas such as sales, IT operations, customer engagement, and finance, while addressing niche needs across different industries. With Reliance’s strong presence across sectors and its reach among small businesses, the JV intends to deliver AI at scale and at affordable costs.

Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who also addressed Reliance’s AGM, described the alliance as a critical step in applying Llama models to real-world use cases. “At Meta, we want to deliver personal superintelligence to everyone. With Reliance’s scale and reach, we can take AI to every corner of India,” Zuckerberg said.

