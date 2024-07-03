Reliance Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
5,15,850
5,12,994
4,87,128
4,79,489
4,95,375
Excise Duty
52,531
51,375
47,683
49,918
47,111
Net Sales
4,63,319
4,61,619
4,39,445
4,29,571
4,48,264
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8,859
8,403
7,654
6,245
5,931
Total Income
4,72,178
4,70,022
4,47,099
4,35,816
4,54,195
Total Expenditure
3,85,496
3,78,447
3,60,384
3,56,078
3,79,595
PBIDT
86,682
91,575
86,715
79,738
74,600
Interest
11,935
11,550
11,568
11,020
8,551
PBDT
74,747
80,025
75,147
68,718
66,049
Depreciation
26,476
26,472
24,360
21,635
18,668
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6,129
6,699
6,891
1,886
6,512
Deferred Tax
5,593
6,223
5,894
6,064
5,914
Reported Profit After Tax
36,549
40,631
38,002
39,133
34,955
Minority Interest After NP
5,067
4,668
4,731
4,042
3,344
Net Profit after Minority Interest
31,701
36,216
33,405
35,091
31,611
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
200
218
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
31,701
36,216
33,405
34,891
31,393
EPS (Unit Curr.)
46.85
53.53
49.37
51.86
46.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6,766
6,766
6,766
6,766
6,766
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.7
19.83
19.73
18.56
16.64
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
7.88
8.8
8.64
9.1
7.79
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
