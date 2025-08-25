RIL Unit Buys Remaining 6.1% Stake in Nauyaan Shipyard from Welspun Corp

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), India’s most valuable company, said on Friday (August 22) that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Nauyaan Tradings Pvt. Ltd. (NTPL), has acquired the remaining 6.1% equity in Nauyaan Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. (NSPL) from Welspun Corp Ltd. (WCL). The transaction, valued at ₹45.32 crore, makes Nauyaan Shipyard a step-down wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance.

The company clarified that the deal does not fall under the ambit of a related-party transaction, adding that none of its promoters, promoter group members, or group entities have any interest in the acquisition. Reliance also said necessary applications are being filed with relevant authorities as part of agreements between Nauyaan Shipyard and these bodies. The intimation of the acquisition was received by Reliance at 6:37 p.m. IST.

This deal marks the final leg of a series of stake purchases by Reliance in Nauyaan Shipyard over the past few months. In March 2025, NTPL acquired a 74% stake in the shipyard from Welspun Corp for ₹382.73 crore. The following month, it picked up an additional 10% for ₹51.72 crore, further cementing Reliance’s entry into the shipbuilding space.

With Friday’s acquisition, Reliance now owns 100% of Nauyaan Shipyard through its subsidiary, signalling its growing interest in strengthening its presence in the shipbuilding and related infrastructure sector.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com