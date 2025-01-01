Reliance Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
46,786
22,908
44,561
47,367
Depreciation
-10,276
-9,199
-9,728
-10,558
Tax paid
-7,702
4,732
-9,413
-12,204
Working capital
-4,953
1,05,344
-64,686
19,552
Other operating items
Operating
23,855
1,23,785
-39,266
44,157
Capital expenditure
-60,991
5,991
1,03,689
12,025
Free cash flow
-37,136
1,29,776
64,423
56,182
Equity raised
8,94,036
8,21,076
7,52,956
6,72,136
Investing
61,512
-1,44,538
1,60,140
1,06,461
Financing
3,89,458
4,48,388
4,29,857
2,73,289
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
13,07,870
12,54,702
14,07,376
11,08,068
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
