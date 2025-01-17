iifl-logo-icon 1
Reliance Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

1,302.35
(2.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Reliance Industries Ltd

RELIANCE

1,302.35

46.9917,16,851.687,7130.391,30,108387.45

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

IOC

128.07

12.21,79,551.55180.019.21,73,847.58123.66

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd

BPCL

273.6

8.161,15,859.792,397.237.741,02,790.39175.89

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd

HINDPETRO

358.9

17.576,250.52631.185.8699,413.16189.01

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd

MRPL

140.52

26.5624,255.97-682.322.1724,967.8770.08

Reliance Industr: RELATED NEWS

Reliance Industries logs 7.38% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

Reliance Industries logs 7.38% y-o-y growth in Q3 net profit

17 Jan 2025|10:26 AM

The consolidated revenue of the company stood at ₹2,43,865 Crore, witnessing a growth of ₹2,27,970 Crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 17th January 2025

17 Jan 2025|07:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank, etc.

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

Viacom18 Becomes Fully Owned by Reliance Industries

1 Jan 2025|02:02 PM

Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.

Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

Reliance Buys Karkinos Healthcare for ₹375 Crore to Advance Cancer Care

30 Dec 2024|03:39 PM

The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 23rd December 2024

23 Dec 2024|07:33 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.

Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

Reliance Industries picks up 74% stake in Navi Mumbai IIA

16 Dec 2024|09:11 AM

On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 16th December 2024

16 Dec 2024|07:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.

Reliance Industries’ arm picks up 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

Reliance Industries’ arm picks up 21% stake in Wavetech Helium

29 Nov 2024|01:20 PM

The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

Top stocks for today - 18th November 2024

18 Nov 2024|08:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.

Reliance Industries may invest ₹65,000 Crore for biogas plants

Reliance Industries may invest ₹65,000 Crore for biogas plants

13 Nov 2024|09:19 AM

According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.

