|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.9
-21.75
52.35
28.25
Op profit growth
36.81
-8.47
37.46
38.92
EBIT growth
35.63
-11.85
39.13
30.65
Net profit growth
23.56
24.83
9.08
20.64
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
15.78
17.29
14.78
16.38
EBIT margin
13.65
15.09
13.4
14.67
Net profit margin
8.67
10.52
6.59
9.21
RoCE
7.92
6.94
10.83
10.5
RoNW
2.05
2.13
2.64
3.23
RoA
1.25
1.2
1.33
1.64
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
100.29
83.38
62.91
60.93
Dividend per share
8
7
6.5
6
Cash EPS
45.68
33.35
27.05
32.7
Book value per share
1,152.23
1,035.44
708.6
495.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.92
10.9
7.95
6.51
P/CEPS
26.16
27.26
18.48
12.13
P/B
1.03
0.87
0.7
0.8
EV/EBIDTA
16.46
16.01
10.07
10.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-20.11
-3.49
-23.68
-27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
11.12
15.11
11.38
11.98
Inventory days
49.39
60.8
41.2
51.15
Creditor days
-83.03
-97.2
-73.08
-102.23
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-6.55
-3.32
-3.63
-7.13
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.37
0.72
0.8
Net debt / op. profit
2.56
3.23
3.67
3.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-67.84
-62.68
-67.9
-68.28
Employee costs
-2.68
-3.17
-2.35
-2.43
Other costs
-13.68
-16.84
-14.94
-12.89
