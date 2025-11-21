Reliance Industries stops Russian crude imports at SEZ refinery

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) said that it has stopped importing Russian crude oil into its Special Economic Zone (SEZ) refinery. Hence, concluding its transition to non-Russian feedstock ahead of upcoming product-import restrictions.

The transition has been completed ahead of timelines to ensure compliance with product-import restrictions to be effective on January 21, 2026. The crude oil import in SEZ is a fully separate facility serving the production line in SEZ.

The company spokesperson also stated that all pre-committed lifts as of October 22, 2025 of Russian crude are being met. He further added that the shipping and logistical arrangements have already been finalized. Additionally, he commented that final such cargo was loaded on November 12, 2025.

Any Russian crude consignments arriving on or after November 20 shall be diverted to the company’s Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) refinery, and not SEZ. It falls outside the scope of the new SEZ-specific restrictions.

All operational activities of the company related to such oil supply transactions can be completed, they believe.

This move by Reliance Industries comes during the tightening of global sanctions and compliance norms around the trade and processing of Russian oil.

At around 10.19 AM, Reliance Industries was trading 0.17% lower at ₹1,546.70 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,549.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,557.80, and ₹1,540.10, respectively.

