Reliance Industries Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
10,00,122
9,74,864
7,92,756
5,39,238
6,59,997
Excise Duty
99,058
97,029
92,794
72,314
62,462
Net Sales
9,01,064
8,77,835
6,99,962
4,66,924
5,97,535
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
16,057
12,176
18,063
22,485
13,271
Total Income
9,17,121
8,90,011
7,18,025
4,89,409
6,10,806
Total Expenditure
7,38,831
7,35,673
5,89,502
3,86,187
5,12,970
PBIDT
1,78,290
1,54,338
1,28,523
1,03,222
97,836
Interest
23,118
19,571
14,584
21,189
22,027
PBDT
1,55,172
1,34,767
1,13,939
82,033
75,809
Depreciation
50,832
40,303
29,797
26,572
22,203
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
13,590
8,398
3,161
2,205
8,630
Deferred Tax
12,117
11,978
13,136
-483
5,096
Reported Profit After Tax
78,633
74,088
67,845
53,739
39,880
Minority Interest After NP
9,399
7,386
7,140
4,611
526
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69,621
66,702
60,705
49,128
39,354
Extra-ordinary Items
0
418
2,286.71
5,417.69
-3,306.1
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
69,621
66,284
58,418.29
43,710.31
42,660.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
102.9
98.59
92
76.37
63.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
100
90
80
70
65
Equity
6,766
6,766
6,765
6,445
6,339
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.78
17.58
18.36
22.1
16.37
PBDTM(%)
17.22
15.35
16.27
17.56
12.68
PATM(%)
8.72
8.43
9.69
11.5
6.67
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.