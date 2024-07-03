Reliance Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
2,58,027
2,57,823
2,64,834
2,48,160
2,55,996
Excise Duty
26,492
26,039
28,301
23,074
24,110
Net Sales
2,31,535
2,31,784
2,36,533
2,25,086
2,31,886
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4,876
3,983
4,534
4,022
3,841
Total Income
2,36,411
2,35,767
2,41,067
2,29,108
2,35,727
Total Expenditure
1,92,477
1,93,019
1,94,017
1,84,430
1,90,918
PBIDT
43,934
42,748
47,050
44,678
44,809
Interest
6,017
5,918
5,761
5,789
5,731
PBDT
37,917
36,830
41,289
38,889
39,078
Depreciation
12,880
13,596
13,569
12,903
12,585
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3,059
3,070
3,620
3,079
3,499
Deferred Tax
2,877
2,716
2,957
3,266
3,174
Reported Profit After Tax
19,101
17,448
21,143
19,641
19,820
Minority Interest After NP
2,760
2,307
2,292
2,376
2,484
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16,563
15,138
18,951
17,265
17,394
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16,563
15,138
18,951
17,265
17,394
EPS (Unit Curr.)
24.48
22.37
28.01
25.52
25.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6,766
6,766
6,766
6,766
6,766
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.97
18.44
19.89
19.84
19.32
PBDTM(%)
16.37
15.88
17.45
17.27
16.85
PATM(%)
8.24
7.52
8.93
8.72
8.54
Till date, shareholding in Viacom18 has been constituted to be held 70.49% by RIL, 13.54% by Network18 and 15.97% by Bodhi Tree Systems.Read More
The deal consists of ₹10 crore equity shares and ₹365 crore in optionally fully convertible debentures.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Vedanta, NHPC, Reliance Industries, etc.Read More
On December 13, 2024, 57,12,39,588 equity shares of NMIIA were purchased at ₹28.50 per share, completing the transaction.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Biocon, Bharat Forge, etc.Read More
The subsidiary was formed in the United States on July 2, 2021, and began commercial operations in fiscal year 2024.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, Crompton Greaves, Hero MotoCorp, etc.Read More
According to the Chief Minister, the company will invest ₹130 Crore per CBG facility, creating an estimated 2.5 lakh jobs.Read More
Under its renewable energy effort, this will be the company's largest investment outside of Gujarat.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Deepak Fertilisers, Marico, Maruti Suzuki, etc.Read More
