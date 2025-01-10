To The Members of Reliance Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company") which includes its joint operations, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended,

("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Litigation matters The Company has certain significant ongoing legal proceedings for various complex matters with the Government of India and other parties, continuing from earlier years, which are as under: Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: 1. Matters in relation to Oil and Gas: - Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls established by the Company in the process of evaluation of litigation matters. (a) Disallowance of certain costs under the production sharing contract, relating to Block KG-DWN-98/3 and consequent deposit of differential revenue on gas sales from D1D3 field to the gas pool account maintained by Gail (India) Limited. - Assessed the managements position through discussions with the in-house legal expert and external legal opinions obtained by the Company (where considered necessary) on both, the probability of success in the aforesaid cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss. (b) Claim against the Company in respect of gas said to have migrated from neighbouring blocks (KGD6). - Discussed with the management on the developments in respect of these litigations during the year ended 31st March, 2024 till the date of approval of the Standalone Financial Statements. (c) Claims relating to limits of cost recovery, profit sharing and audit and accounting provisions of the public sector corporations etc., arising under two production sharing contracts entered into in 1994. - Rolled out of enquiry letters to the Companys legal counsel and assessed the responses received. (d) Suit for specific performance of a contract for supply of natural gas before the Honble Bombay High Court. - Assessed the objectivity and competence of the Companys legal counsel involved in the process. Refer Notes 35.3 and 35.4 to the Standalone Financial Statements. - Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the Standalone Financial Statements.

2. Matter relating to trading in shares of Reliance Petroleum Limited (‘RPL): - Obtained Management representation letter on the assessment of these matters. Securities Appellate Tribunal judgement dated 5th November, 2020, dismissing the Companys appeal made in relation to Order passed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI) under Section 1 IB of the SEBI Act, 1992 in connection with trades by the Company in the stock exchanges in 2007 in the shares of Reliance Petroleum Limited, then subsidiary of the Company, against which an appeal has been filed with the Honble Supreme Court of India which is pending. Refer Note 36(IV) to the Standalone Financial Statements. Due to complexity involved in these litigation matters, managementsjudgement regarding recognition, measurement and disclosure of provisions for these legal proceedings is inherently uncertain and might change over time as the outcomes of the legal cases are determined. Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. 2. Fair Valuation of Investments As at 31st March, 2024, the Company has investments of Rs 78,093 crore in Equity and Preference Shares of Jio Digital Fibre Private Limited (‘JDFPL) which are measured at fair value as per Ind AS 109 read with Ind AS 113. Our audit procedures included and were not limited to the following: These investments are Level 3 investments as per the fair value hierarchy in Ind AS 113 and accordingly determination of fair value is based on a high degree of judgement and input from data that is not directly observable in the market. Further, the fair value is significantly influenced by the expected pattern of future benefits of the tangible assets of JDFPL (fibre assets). Accordingly, it has been considered as a key audit matter. - Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the controls established by the Company in the process of determination of fair value of the investments. Refer Notes 2 and 38A to the Standalone Financial Statements. - Reviewed the fair valuation reports provided by the management by involvement of internal valuation specialists. - Assessed the assumptions around the cash flow forecasts, discount rates, expected growth rates and its effect on business and terminal growth rates used and the valuation methodology inter-alia through involvement of the internal specialists. - Discussed potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management to evaluate the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts. - Assessed the objectivity and competence of our internal specialist and Companys external experts involved in the process. - Reviewed the disclosures made by the Company in the Standalone Financial Statements. - Obtained Management Representation Letter as regards to fair valuation of these investments

3. Information Technology (IT) systems and controls over financial reporting We identified IT systems and controls over financial reporting as a key audit matter for the Company because its financial accounting and reporting systems are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes, specifically with respect to revenue and raw material consumption. Also, due to such large transaction volumes and the increasing challenge to protect the integrity of the Companys systems and data, cyber security has become more significant. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations, IT application controls and interfaces between IT applications, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. Our procedures included and were not limited to the following: - Assessed the complexity of the IT environment by engaging IT specialists and through discussion with the head of IT and internal audit at the Company and identified IT applications that are relevant to our audit. - Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of IT general controls over program development and changes, access to program and data and IT operations by engaging IT specialists. - Performed inquiry procedures with the head of cybersecurity at the Company in respect of the overall security architecture and any key threats addressed by the Company in the current year. - Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of IT application controls in the key processes impacting financial reporting of the Company by engaging IT specialists. - Tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls relating to data transmission through the different IT systems to the financial reporting systems by engaging IT specialists.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

- The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

- Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

- In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

- If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. Flowever, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal controls with reference to financial statements that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements

- Refer Note 36 to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company except for an amount of Rs 2 crore which are held in abeyance due to pending legal cases.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 44 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such dividend proposed is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31st March, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

"ANNEXURE A"

To The Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of Reliance Industries Limited ("the Company") which includes its joint operations as at 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.

Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"ANNEXURE B"

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2, under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets.

b) The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment so as to cover all the items once in every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain items of Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements included in Property, Plant and Equipment, according to information and explanations given to us and based on verification of the registered sale deed/ Transfer deed/ Conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at Balance Sheet date, except for leasehold land as disclosed in Note 1.7 to the Standalone Financial Statements in respect of which the allotment letters are received and supplementary agreements are entered; however, lease deeds are pending execution.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The inventories except for goods in transit were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to size of the Company and the nature of its operations. In respect of goods in transit, majority of the goods have been received subsequent to the year-end.

No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crore, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, and as disclosed in note

21.5 of the Standalone Financial Statements, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which:

a) The Company has provided loans and guarantee (in respect of loans) during the year and details of which are given below:

(Rs crore)

Loans Guarantees Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 41,865 - Joint Ventures - 3,450 Balance outstanding as at Balance Sheet date - Subsidiaries 10,051 2,467 - Joint Ventures - 5,350

The Company has not provided advances in the nature of loans or security to any other entity during the year.

b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees provided during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the Balance Sheet date.

e) No loans granted by the Company which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted loans or provided guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014, as amended, prescribed by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, related to the manufacturing activities and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained by the Company.

(vii) (a) In respect of statutory dues:

Undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company have generally been regularly deposited by it with the appropriate authority.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause

(a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Amount (Rs In crore) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty and * FY 1990-91 to FY 1996-97 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) Service Tax 23 FY 1991-92 to FY 2017-18 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 and Sales Tax Act of various Sales Tax/ VAT/ Octroi and Entry Tax 23 FY 2005-06 to FY 2017-18 Joint Commissioner / Commissioner (Appeals) of Sales Tax States 38 97 FY 1999-00 to FY 2019-20 FY 2004-05 to FY 2013-14 Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal High Court Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 97 FY 2023-24 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods a nd Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Services Tax 1 FY 2017-18 Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 156 AY 2005-06, AY 2009-10, AY 2014-15, AY 2015-16, AY 2016-17, AY 2017-18, AY 2021-22, AY 2023-24, AY 2024-25 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) To the best of our knowledge and belief, in our opinion, term loans availed by the Company were applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which the loans were obtained, other than temporary deployment pending application.

(d) On an overall examination of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of Standalone Financial Statements of the Company, the Company has not taken funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) In our opinion, money received during the year towards unpaid calls related to right issue of equity shares in an earlier year have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised. The Company has not raised money by way of Initial Public Offer/ further public offer through debt instruments.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Standalone Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by Cost Auditor or Secretarial Auditor or us, in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company and provided to us during the year when performing our audit.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transaction with related parties and details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued during the year and till the date of the audit report covering period upto 31st March, 2024.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of Section 45 -1A of the Reserve

Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Flousing Finance activities and is not required to obtain Certificate of Registration (CoR) for such activities from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group has more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016. There are 2 CICs forming part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 41 to the Standalone Financial Statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Standalone Financial Statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amounts for the year requiring a transfer to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.