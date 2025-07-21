iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Reliance Industries Q1 net profit zooms ~76%

21 Jul 2025 , 12:14 PM

Reliance Industries said that June quarter net profit jumped 76.5% to ₹30,783 Crore, led by gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints and robust growth in consumer-facing businesses, excluding the one-time gain of ₹8,924 Crore. 

The business reported that consolidated revenue increased 6% y-o-y to ₹2.73 Lakh Crore. The business said that its operating profit was 36% higher at ₹58,024 Crore in the June quarter.

Company’s Jio Platforms posted a 25% increase in its net profit at ₹7,110 Crore. The business posted a 24% growth in its EBITDA at ₹18,135 Crore. Net subscriber increased at 9.9 Million during the June quarter. Total subscribers increased to 498.10 Million. 

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2025 increased significantly despite volatility in global macros.

Reliance Retail registered a 11.30% increase in its revenue at ₹84,171 Crore. In the quarter under review, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹6,381 Crore, witnessing 12.70% growth. Consumer brands under the FMCG business logged sales of ₹11,450 Crore. 

The oil-to-chemicals business witnessed a 1.5% decline in its revenue at ₹1.55 Lakh Crore. On the other hand, EBITDA increased 11% to ₹14,511 Crore owing to favourable margins on domestic fuel retail.

Oil & Gas revenues registered a 1.2% decline to ₹6,103 Crore. EBITDA was 4.10% lower at ₹4,996 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Reliance Industries
  • Reliance Industries news
  • Reliance Industries Q1
  • Reliance Industries Q1 Results
  • Reliance Industries Results News
  • Reliance Industries Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

HDFC Bank approves 1:1 bonus issue; ₹5 special dividend

HDFC Bank approves 1:1 bonus issue; ₹5 special dividend

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|12:17 PM
Reliance Industries Q1 net profit zooms ~76%

Reliance Industries Q1 net profit zooms ~76%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|12:14 PM
Sun TV to Acquire UK Cricket Franchise Northern Superchargers for ₹1,161 Crore

Sun TV to Acquire UK Cricket Franchise Northern Superchargers for ₹1,161 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|10:45 AM
GNG Electronics Sets IPO Price Band at ₹225–₹237; Issue Opens July 23

GNG Electronics Sets IPO Price Band at ₹225–₹237; Issue Opens July 23

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|08:46 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 21st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 21st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
21 Jul 2025|06:23 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.