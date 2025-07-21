Reliance Industries Q1 net profit zooms ~76%

Reliance Industries said that June quarter net profit jumped 76.5% to ₹30,783 Crore, led by gain from the sale of its stake in Asian Paints and robust growth in consumer-facing businesses, excluding the one-time gain of ₹8,924 Crore.

The business reported that consolidated revenue increased 6% y-o-y to ₹2.73 Lakh Crore. The business said that its operating profit was 36% higher at ₹58,024 Crore in the June quarter.

Company’s Jio Platforms posted a 25% increase in its net profit at ₹7,110 Crore. The business posted a 24% growth in its EBITDA at ₹18,135 Crore. Net subscriber increased at 9.9 Million during the June quarter. Total subscribers increased to 498.10 Million.

Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ended June 2025 increased significantly despite volatility in global macros.

Reliance Retail registered a 11.30% increase in its revenue at ₹84,171 Crore. In the quarter under review, the business logged an EBITDA of ₹6,381 Crore, witnessing 12.70% growth. Consumer brands under the FMCG business logged sales of ₹11,450 Crore.

The oil-to-chemicals business witnessed a 1.5% decline in its revenue at ₹1.55 Lakh Crore. On the other hand, EBITDA increased 11% to ₹14,511 Crore owing to favourable margins on domestic fuel retail.

Oil & Gas revenues registered a 1.2% decline to ₹6,103 Crore. EBITDA was 4.10% lower at ₹4,996 Crore.

