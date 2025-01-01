|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 The Forty-seventh Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) of the members of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/08/2024) Notice of the Forty-seventh Annual General Meeting (Post-IPO) and the Integrated Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24, are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024) Proceedings of the Forty-seventh Annual General Meeting (Post - IPO) of the Company is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.08.2024) Revised Minutes of Annual General Meeting held on 27.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/10/2024)
