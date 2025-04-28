Reliance Industries’ Q4 net profit zooms ~2%

Reliance Industries Limited announced its results for the quarter ended March 2025. The company posted a marginal growth of 2% in its consolidated net profit at ₹19,407 Crore. The company’s revenue from operations in the period under review was reported at ₹2.64 Lakh Crore, up by 10% year-on-year.
The company said that its board has recommended a dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share for FY25.
The company also informed that the board has approved raising ₹25,000 Crore via bonds in one or more tranches.
The conglomerate stated that net profit increased by 5% to ₹18,540 Crore, on a sequential basis. The revenues, however, grew 8% quarter-on-quarter.
The company’s EBITDA came in at ₹48,737 Crore, registering a growth of 4% on a year-on-year basis.
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and MD of the company, FY25 has been full of challenges for the global business environment, with a sombre macro-economic environment and a dynamic geo-political landscape. The company remains focused on operational discipline, customer-centric innovation and meeting India’s growth requirements. This has helped the company to deliver a steady financial performance during the period.
The company said that finance cost surged by 7% on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,155 Crore, primarily owing to higher average liability balances. Tax expenses increased about 1% to ₹6,669 Crore.
