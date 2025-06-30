Anant Ambani Joins Reliance Board as Executive Director

Anant Ambani has stepped into a bigger role at Reliance Industries Ltd, joining the company’s board as an Executive Director. The announcement, made through a shareholder notice on June 29, marks the first time any of Mukesh Ambani’s children has taken on an executive position at the oil-to-telecom giant.

In his new role, Anant will earn between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore annually. Along with his salary, he is also entitled to profit-linked commissions and several executive benefits, including housing (or a house rent allowance), travel reimbursements, and medical insurance. The perks package also includes car benefits, communication allowances, and round-the-clock security for Anant and his immediate family.

Until now, Anant served as a non-executive director on the RIL board, along with his siblings Akash and Isha. In 2023, each of them received ₹97 lakh annually as commission and sitting fees in that capacity. This transition into an executive role signals a deeper involvement for Anant in the company’s day-to-day operations.

Anant, now 30, isn’t new to Reliance. He has been working with the company since 2015, primarily in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical. Over the years, he has taken on responsibilities in multiple key areas from polyester and vinyl businesses to steering major initiatives in the renewable energy space, particularly the New Energy Gigafactories.

He also represents Reliance’s values in its philanthropic efforts, playing an active role at the Reliance Foundation and overseeing Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative launched under his leadership.

While Anant now officially joins the executive leadership team, his siblings also lead major arms of the conglomerate Akash Ambani chairs Jio Infocomm, and Isha Ambani heads the retail and lifestyle divisions. All three children sit on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Their growing leadership roles reflect Mukesh Ambani’s ongoing strategy to ensure a smooth and well-structured handover of the empire to the next generation.

