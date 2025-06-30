iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Anant Ambani Joins Reliance Board as Executive Director

30 Jun 2025 , 12:55 PM

Anant Ambani has stepped into a bigger role at Reliance Industries Ltd, joining the company’s board as an Executive Director. The announcement, made through a shareholder notice on June 29, marks the first time any of Mukesh Ambani’s children has taken on an executive position at the oil-to-telecom giant.

In his new role, Anant will earn between ₹10 crore and ₹20 crore annually. Along with his salary, he is also entitled to profit-linked commissions and several executive benefits, including housing (or a house rent allowance), travel reimbursements, and medical insurance. The perks package also includes car benefits, communication allowances, and round-the-clock security for Anant and his immediate family.

Until now, Anant served as a non-executive director on the RIL board, along with his siblings Akash and Isha. In 2023, each of them received ₹97 lakh annually as commission and sitting fees in that capacity. This transition into an executive role signals a deeper involvement for Anant in the company’s day-to-day operations.

Anant, now 30, isn’t new to Reliance. He has been working with the company since 2015, primarily in the oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical. Over the years, he has taken on responsibilities in multiple key areas from polyester and vinyl businesses to steering major initiatives in the renewable energy space, particularly the New Energy Gigafactories.

He also represents Reliance’s values in its philanthropic efforts, playing an active role at the Reliance Foundation and overseeing Vantara, a wildlife conservation initiative launched under his leadership.

While Anant now officially joins the executive leadership team, his siblings also lead major arms of the conglomerate Akash Ambani chairs Jio Infocomm, and Isha Ambani heads the retail and lifestyle divisions. All three children sit on the boards of Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures.

Their growing leadership roles reflect Mukesh Ambani’s ongoing strategy to ensure a smooth and well-structured handover of the empire to the next generation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Anant Ambani
  • Executive Director
  • Jio Infocomm
  • Jio Platforms
  • Jio Platforms Ltd
  • Jio Platforms Ltd news
  • mukesh ambani
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Grindwell Norton Proposes ₹17 Final Dividend, Sets July 15 as Record Date

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:45 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.