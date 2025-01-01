|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|Quarterly Results
|Board Meeting
|14 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday September 5 2024 to consider and recommend to the shareholders for their approval issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 to the Equity Shareholders of the Company by capitalization of reserves. The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, have recommended to the shareholders for their approval, through postal ballot: i. issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e. 1 (one) new fully paid-up equity share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of ? 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, to the eligible equity shareholders of the Company as on the record date, by capitalization of securities premium received in cash and / or general reserve and / or retained earnings; ii. increase in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company from Rs. 15,000 crore to Rs. 50,000 crore. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Jul 2024
|11 Jul 2024
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached, Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Final Dividend & Audited Results Outcome of the Board meeting Recommended a dividend of Rs. 10.00 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Mar 2024
|22 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, approved that 100% equity shares of MSKVY Nineteenth Solar SPV Limited and MSKVY Twenty-second Solar SPV Limited be acquired from MSEB Solar Agro Power Limited in accordance with the terms of the tender awarded to the Company for setting up of aggregate solar capacity of 128 MW across various sites in Maharashtra under the Mukhyamantri Saur Krushi Vahini Yojana 2.0.
|Board Meeting
|19 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. A presentation to analysts and media on financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 shall be made on the same day after the meeting. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon. In continuation of our letter dated January 12, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we attach the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon. The said Financial Results were duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, at their respective meetings held today. The meeting commenced at 5:00 p.m. Please note that the Financial Results were approved by the Board at 6:00 p.m. and the Board Meeting is continuing for consideration of other agenda items. This is for your information and records. Please note that Shri Adil Zainulbhai, independent director of the Company, will be completing his second term on March 31, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Shri Haigreve Khaitan as an additional director designated as an independent director w.e.f. April 1, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors concluded at 7:15 p.m. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon. Please find attached the Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, along with Independent Auditors Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the audio / video recording and transcript of the presentation made on January 19, 2024, on Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidation and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 is attached and also available on the website of the Company. The presentation concluded at 9:08 p.m. (IST) on January 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.01.2024)
