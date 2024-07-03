Federal Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
19,632.83
14,467.33
12,331.92
12,275.51
11,249.33
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
58.23
35.46
15.27
9.57
5.91
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,909.64
2,210.81
1,382.25
1,143.09
1,251.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,909.64
2,210.81
1,382.25
1,143.09
1,251.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.78
10.49
6.72
5.73
6.29
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
486.68
422.91
420.41
399.17
398.46
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
84.3
78.37
72.9
73.78
80.8
PBDTM(%)
23.01
23.39
17.47
14.22
16.52
PATM(%)
17.15
17.47
12.93
10.62
12.44
