Federal Bank Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

19,632.83

14,467.33

12,331.92

12,275.51

11,249.33

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

58.23

35.46

15.27

9.57

5.91

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,909.64

2,210.81

1,382.25

1,143.09

1,251.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,909.64

2,210.81

1,382.25

1,143.09

1,251.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.78

10.49

6.72

5.73

6.29

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

486.68

422.91

420.41

399.17

398.46

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

84.3

78.37

72.9

73.78

80.8

PBDTM(%)

23.01

23.39

17.47

14.22

16.52

PATM(%)

17.15

17.47

12.93

10.62

12.44





















