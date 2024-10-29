Federal Bank Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
487.07
423.24
420.51
399.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28,607.35
21,083
18,373.33
15,725.23
Net Worth
29,094.42
21,506.24
18,793.84
16,124.46
Minority Interest
Debt
2,70,560.44
2,32,705.33
1,97,093.71
1,81,712.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
543.53
449.42
360.24
346.15
Total Liabilities
3,00,198.39
2,54,660.99
2,16,247.79
1,98,183.59
Fixed Assets
1,020.06
933.97
633.94
491.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
60,859.53
48,983.35
39,179.46
37,186.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
515.82
531.16
486.18
329.35
Networking Capital
9,436.73
12,076.93
10,009.52
8,706.92
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18,065.97
18,207.2
15,068.29
12,220.06
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8,629.24
-6,130.27
-5,058.77
-3,513.14
Cash
18,962.92
17,688.68
21,010.35
19,591.39
Total Assets
90,795.06
80,214.09
71,319.45
66,305
