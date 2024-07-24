iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

24 Jul 2024 , 01:49 PM

On July 24, Federal Bank announced an 18% increase in standalone net profit to ₹1,009 Crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Last year, it reported a standalone net profit of ₹854 Crore.

At 1:45 p.m. on July 24, the lender’s shares were trading 2.2% up at ₹202.5 each.

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

The Bank stated in an exchange filing “The board approved borrowing/ raising of funds in Indian Currency or any other permitted foreign currency by way of issue of debt instruments including but not limited to Additional Tier I bonds (AT1 bonds), Tier II bonds, Long Term Bonds (Infrastructure & Affordable Housing), Masala Bonds, bonds issued for Environmental Social Governance funding (ESG bonds) such as Green Bonds, Blue Bonds, non-convertible debentures or such other debt securities as may be permitted by RBI from time to time, up to ₹6,000 Crore in domestic market and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis,”

Shyam Srinivasan, the Bank’s Managing Director and CEO, stated: “I am thrilled that we have had a resoundingly excellent start to FY 25 and produced our best ever quarterly earnings. With industry-leading growth in deposits and assets, we are continually gaining market share. Our entire focus on increasing our physical and digital presence is allowing us to establish a broader footprint throughout India. We had numerous firsts this quarter, but the most notable was that our pioneering technology initiatives were recognised by extremely reputable stakeholders.”

The bank’s net interest income increased 19.46% annually from ₹1,919 Crore to ₹2,292 Crore as of June 30, 2024. The bank’s total income increased by 26%, reaching ₹7,246 Crore.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Federal Bank
  • Q1
  • result
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.