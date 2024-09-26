iifl-logo-icon 1
188.85
(-2.37%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:56 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--150₹0.050%2,95,0000%
5,0000%₹25.40%160₹0.050%85,0000%
5,0000%₹25.10%165₹0.050%2,85,0000%
--167.5₹0.10%5,0000%
95,0000%₹200%170₹0.050%12,00,0000%
35,0000%₹14.30%172.5₹0.050%1,25,0000%
1,15,0000%₹13.50%175₹0.050%10,55,0000%
1,60,0000%₹14.50%177.5₹0.050%9,75,0000%
6,80,000-22.28%₹11.9-2.85%180₹0.050%32,50,0004.50%
4,00,000-2.43%₹10.554.45%182.5₹0.050%13,65,000-0.36%
10,60,000-18.77%₹6.2-12.67%185₹0.050%31,75,0000.95%
9,00,000-5.75%₹4.05-17.34%187.5₹0.05-50%13,95,000-7.61%
15,05,000-32.35%₹1.3-46.93%190₹0.05-83.33%19,05,000-11.39%
6,00,000-55.22%₹0.05-95.23%192.5₹0.5-62.96%7,90,000-26.16%
19,60,000-46.30%₹0.05-88.88%195₹3.31.53%11,55,000-27.35%
10,05,000-41.05%₹0.05-80%197.5₹5.4-6.08%2,35,000-9.61%
51,90,000-13.5%₹0.05-66.66%200₹8.43.7%9,05,000-15.42%
7,50,0000.67%₹0.05-50%202.5₹10.6-27.89%2,10,000-10.63%
79,15,0000.25%₹0.050%205₹13-11.86%4,15,000-27.82%
10,80,0000%₹0.050%207.5₹14.5-34.09%1,50,000-3.22%
27,70,0000%₹0.050%210₹18-9.09%3,35,000-12.98%
4,00,0000%₹0.050%212.5₹22.650%50,0000%
11,65,000-5.66%₹0.050%215₹27.650%90,0000%
85,0000%₹0.050%217.5₹27.650%75,0000%
17,45,0000%₹0.050%220₹27.2-13.65%1,10,0000%
7,90,0000%₹0.050%225--
14,20,0000%₹0.050%230₹38.20%50,0000%

Federal Bank: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

24 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

