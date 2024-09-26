Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|150
|₹0.050%
|2,95,0000%
|5,0000%
|₹25.40%
|160
|₹0.050%
|85,0000%
|5,0000%
|₹25.10%
|165
|₹0.050%
|2,85,0000%
|-
|-
|167.5
|₹0.10%
|5,0000%
|95,0000%
|₹200%
|170
|₹0.050%
|12,00,0000%
|35,0000%
|₹14.30%
|172.5
|₹0.050%
|1,25,0000%
|1,15,0000%
|₹13.50%
|175
|₹0.050%
|10,55,0000%
|1,60,0000%
|₹14.50%
|177.5
|₹0.050%
|9,75,0000%
|6,80,000-22.28%
|₹11.9-2.85%
|180
|₹0.050%
|32,50,0004.50%
|4,00,000-2.43%
|₹10.554.45%
|182.5
|₹0.050%
|13,65,000-0.36%
|10,60,000-18.77%
|₹6.2-12.67%
|185
|₹0.050%
|31,75,0000.95%
|9,00,000-5.75%
|₹4.05-17.34%
|187.5
|₹0.05-50%
|13,95,000-7.61%
|15,05,000-32.35%
|₹1.3-46.93%
|190
|₹0.05-83.33%
|19,05,000-11.39%
|6,00,000-55.22%
|₹0.05-95.23%
|192.5
|₹0.5-62.96%
|7,90,000-26.16%
|19,60,000-46.30%
|₹0.05-88.88%
|195
|₹3.31.53%
|11,55,000-27.35%
|10,05,000-41.05%
|₹0.05-80%
|197.5
|₹5.4-6.08%
|2,35,000-9.61%
|51,90,000-13.5%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|200
|₹8.43.7%
|9,05,000-15.42%
|7,50,0000.67%
|₹0.05-50%
|202.5
|₹10.6-27.89%
|2,10,000-10.63%
|79,15,0000.25%
|₹0.050%
|205
|₹13-11.86%
|4,15,000-27.82%
|10,80,0000%
|₹0.050%
|207.5
|₹14.5-34.09%
|1,50,000-3.22%
|27,70,0000%
|₹0.050%
|210
|₹18-9.09%
|3,35,000-12.98%
|4,00,0000%
|₹0.050%
|212.5
|₹22.650%
|50,0000%
|11,65,000-5.66%
|₹0.050%
|215
|₹27.650%
|90,0000%
|85,0000%
|₹0.050%
|217.5
|₹27.650%
|75,0000%
|17,45,0000%
|₹0.050%
|220
|₹27.2-13.65%
|1,10,0000%
|7,90,0000%
|₹0.050%
|225
|-
|-
|14,20,0000%
|₹0.050%
|230
|₹38.20%
|50,0000%
