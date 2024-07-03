Federal Bank Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
8,015.29
7,663.65
7,149.12
6,993.55
6,548.2
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
18.55
19.92
25.38
31.85
12.6
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,096.25
1,027.51
970.79
1,035.42
994.1
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,096.25
1,027.51
970.79
1,035.42
994.1
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.48
4.21
3.99
4.28
4.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
490.45
489.53
487.07
486.68
470.32
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.73
83.47
82.53
85.11
84.38
PBDTM(%)
21.02
20.87
20.44
23.33
23.18
PATM(%)
15.76
15.45
15.33
17.47
17.27
