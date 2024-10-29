iifl-logo-icon 1
Federal Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

191.89
(-1.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FEDERAL BANK LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,636.75

19.1912,64,075.3516,820.971.1774,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,225.45

20.158,82,368.7611,745.880.840,537.38360.91

State Bank of India

SBIN

764.1

9.716,83,982.8818,331.441.791,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,758.6

25.553,58,915.053,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

991.05

12.313,21,968.796,303.770.130,953.94532.06

Federal Bank: RELATED NEWS

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

24 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

