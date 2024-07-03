Federal Bank Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
26,781.95
20,248.01
16,502.47
16,285.73
15,472.2
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
83.61
45.1
26.64
15.24
10.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3,880.43
3,164.72
1,969.79
1,664.33
1,580.2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3,880.43
3,164.72
1,969.79
1,664.33
1,580.2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.76
15.01
9.52
8.34
7.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
60
50
90
35
0
Equity
487.07
423.24
420.51
399.23
398.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
83.83
79.93
73.74
74.35
79.01
PBDTM(%)
22.32
23.93
18.4
15.42
15.15
PATM(%)
16.66
17.82
13.66
11.5
11.42
