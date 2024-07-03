iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Federal Bank Ltd Annually Results

193.44
(-1.05%)
Jan 9, 2025|02:44:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Total Income

26,781.95

20,248.01

16,502.47

16,285.73

15,472.2

Total Expenditure

-

-

-

-

-

PBIDT

-

-

-

-

-

Interest

-

-

-

-

-

PBDT

-

-

-

-

-

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

-

-

-

-

-

Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-

-

-

-

-

Minority Interest After NP

83.61

45.1

26.64

15.24

10.28

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3,880.43

3,164.72

1,969.79

1,664.33

1,580.2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3,880.43

3,164.72

1,969.79

1,664.33

1,580.2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.76

15.01

9.52

8.34

7.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

60

50

90

35

0

Equity

487.07

423.24

420.51

399.23

398.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

83.83

79.93

73.74

74.35

79.01

PBDTM(%)

22.32

23.93

18.4

15.42

15.15

PATM(%)

16.66

17.82

13.66

11.5

11.42

Federal Bank: Related NEWS

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Federal Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.