iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Federal Bank Ltd Board Meeting

196.21
(1.07%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:39:59 AM

Federal Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
FEDERAL BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. In continuation of our earlier intimation dated September 30 2024 please note that pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Banks Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading the trading window for dealing in securities of the Bank is closed from October 1 2024 till October 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for all the Designated persons viz. Directors KMPs designated employees of the Bank including the immediate relatives of all the designated persons of the Bank and for the Connected persons. FEDERAL BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please find attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.10.2024) Please find attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting10 Oct 202410 Oct 2024
Please find attached.
Board Meeting6 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting24 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
FEDERAL BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and fund raising. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
Board Meeting2 May 202422 Apr 2024
FEDERAL BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and b) to recommend final dividend if any. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 02, 2024 - Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, and payment of Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 Outcome of the Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Please find attached

Federal Bank: Related News

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 7th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Oct 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Titan Company, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, etc.

Read More
Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Federal Bank Soars: Net Profit Jumps 18% to ₹1,009 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
24 Jul 2024|01:49 PM

The bank also announced that its board has approved a fund raise of up to ₹6,000 Crore using various securities.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd July, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|09:23 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Power Mech Projects, Indus Towers, Gensol Engineering, etc.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 8th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Jul 2024|08:41 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors, NLC India, etc.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Federal Bank Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.