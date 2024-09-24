Diffusion Engineers Ltd Summary

Diffusion Engineers Limited was incorporated under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the name Diffusion Engineers Private Limited pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated November 05, 1982 issued by Registrar of Companies, at Maharashtra. Further, pursuant to resolutions passed by the companies Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 06, 1995 and by the Shareholders at the extra-ordinary general meeting held on May 17, 1995, the Company was converted into a public limited company. Consequently, the companies name was changed to Diffusion Engineers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 03, 1995, was issued.The company is engaged in the business of providing engineering solutions to customers both in domestic and international market. The Company has been in existence for over four decades and provides a wide range of products and services including manufacture of special welding consumables, wear plates and heavy engineering equipment for core industries and provide special and customized repairs and reconditioning services of heavy machinery and equipment. The company ia also involved in trading of anti-wear powders and welding and cutting machinery. The company provides super conditioning process at the companies manufacturing facilities, a surface treatment solution for machine components that greatly improves wear resistance, eliminates stress and increases their repair ability leading to extended life of industrial parts resulting in smoother functioning and economy in production costs. The company has developed a synergistic system of forward integration whereby the company manufactures special purpose electrodes and flux cored wires which are utilized for manufacturing wear resistance plates (commonly known as wear plates). These wear plates then become an integral part of majority of large industrial equipment which are made in the heavy engineering division are significant contributor in manufacturing of industrial equipment used in core industries like Cement, Steel, Power, Mining, Engineering, Oil & Gas, Sugar etc. This forward integration helps in achieving efficiency in the production process and gaining competitive advantage, reduction in product costs, control over supply of raw materials and reduce the companies dependency on third parties for our operations.