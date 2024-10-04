Diffusion Engineers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Consideration and approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)