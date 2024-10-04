iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Diffusion Engineers Ltd Book Closer

317.5
(4.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

Diffusion Engineers Ltd: Related News

Diffusion Engineers Shares Soar on Debut

Diffusion Engineers Shares Soar on Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|03:19 PM

Diffusion Engineers' IPO received a strong response from investors, with an overall subscription rate of approximately 115 times at closing.

Read More
Diffusion Engineers lists at 15% premium on NSE

Diffusion Engineers lists at 15% premium on NSE

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Oct 2024|09:58 AM

In addition to manufacturing, the company offers specialized repair and reconditioning services for heavy machinery and equipment.

Read More
Diffusion Engineers IPO subscribed 94 times

Diffusion Engineers IPO subscribed 94 times

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Sep 2024|03:21 PM

As of 15:18 p.m., the QIB portion was subscribed 60.29 times while the NII portion was subscribed 183.6 times.

Read More
Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, September 27, 2024

Diffusion Engineers IPO Subscription Details on Day 2, September 27, 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
27 Sep 2024|01:52 PM

Diffusion Engineers shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Read More
Diffusion Engineers IPO Opens September 26

Diffusion Engineers IPO Opens September 26

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Sep 2024|01:37 PM

The public issue will close on September 30, 2024, with the anchor book opening for a day on September 25.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Diffusion Engineers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.