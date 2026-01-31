Glenmark Pharma Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 16% to ₹403.2 Crore

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd reported a strong year on year improvement in profitability for the third quarter of FY26, supported by healthy revenue growth across key global markets.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹403.2 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a 16% increase compared with the same quarter of the previous financial year. Revenue from operations rose 15% year on year to ₹3,900 crore during the quarter, reflecting broad based growth across geographies.

On a sequential basis, net profit declined 34% compared with the previous quarter, while revenue fell 35%, primarily due to a high base in the preceding quarter.

Profit before exceptional items remained strong during the quarter, indicating sustained underlying business momentum across India, North America, Europe, and emerging markets.

The India formulations business continued to perform well, with revenue increasing 22% year on year to ₹1,298.6 crore, driven by strong brand performance and prescription growth.

North America reported robust growth, supported by new product launches, pipeline progression, and favourable regulatory developments at the Monroe facility. Revenue from North America increased 24% year on year to ₹970.6 crore, including income from the out licensing of ISB 2001.

The Europe business delivered steady performance, with revenue rising 9% year on year to ₹796.3 crore, supported by growth in the respiratory franchise and expansion of global brands.

Emerging markets also recorded improved traction, with revenue increasing 8% year on year to ₹811.9 crore during the quarter. Glenmark’s innovative portfolio continued to gain momentum, with products such as Ryaltris and Winlevi emerging as meaningful contributors to growth.

Winlevi gained traction in the United Kingdom and received regulatory approval in Europe, strengthening the company’s specialty and innovation led growth strategy.

Commenting on the results, Glenn Saldanha said the company delivered strong double digit revenue growth in the third quarter, reflecting disciplined execution across markets.

He added that the performance keeps Glenmark on track to meet its near term guidance, supported by consistent execution and a diversified geographic presence.

