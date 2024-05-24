To the Members of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Impairment of investments in and loss allowances of loans given to subsidiaries [Refer note 5(i)(A)(a) and 5(ii) of the standalone financial statements] Our audit included, but was not limited to, the following procedures: As at 31 March 2024, the Company has investments in subsidiaries of 121,751.29 million (net of provision for impairment) and has loans to subsidiaries of 75,056.60 million. Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policy in respect of impairment and loss allowances in accordance with Ind AS. Investments in subsidiaries are accounted for at cost less impairment loss, if any. Loans given to subsidiaries are measured at amortised cost. Obtained understanding of managements process for loss allowances and for identification of indicators of impairment. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls over loss allowances and impairment assessment process. Loans are assessed for loss allowances and investments are assessed for impairment annually or earlier if indicator exists. With the assistance of our internal valuation specialists evaluated the reasonableness of the valuation methodologies and discount rates used by the management to determine the recoverable values. If indicators exist, the loss allowances of loans and impairment of the investments are estimated in order to determine the extent of loss allowances and impairment losses, if any. Any such losses are recognised in Statement of Profit and Loss. Evaluated the reasonableness of the managements estimates and judgement based on our understanding of the business of the respective subsidiaries, past results and external factors. Management judgement is required in assessing impairment indicators and recoverable amount for impairment testing. Tested the mathematical accuracy of the management workings with regard to cash flows, sensitivity analysis and loss allowances. The recoverable amounts have been determined by the management using discounted cash flow valuation method. Performed sensitivity analysis around aforesaid key assumptions to assess the effect of reasonably possible variations on the estimated recoverable amounts of investments in and loans receivable from respective subsidiaries. Key assumptions underpinning managements assessment of the recoverable amounts include but are not limited to projection of future cash flows, revenue growth rates, terminal values operating profit margins, estimated future operating capital expenditure, external market conditions and discount rates. Changes to these assumptions could lead to material changes in estimated recoverable amounts, resulting in either impairment or reversals of impairment taken in prior years. We determined impairment of investments in and loss allowances of loans given to subsidiaries as a key audit matter since these assessments are complex and involve significant management estimation and judgement.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Litigations Our audit included, but was limited to the following procedures: [Refer note 30 of the standalone financial statements] The Company is involved in various legal proceedings including product liability, contracts, employment claims and other regulatory matters relating to the conduct of its business. E Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls in respect of the identification and evaluation of litigations, the recording / reassessment of the related liabilities, provisions, and disclosures. The Company assesses the need to make provision or to disclose contingent liability on a case-to-case basis considering the underlying facts of each litigation. E Obtained a list of litigations from the Companys in-house legal counsel; identified material litigations from the aforementioned list and performed inquiries with the said counsel; obtained and read the underlying documents to assess the assumptions used by management in arriving at the conclusions. The eventual outcome of the litigations is uncertain and estimation at balance sheet date involves extensive judgement of management including input from legal counsel due to complexity of each litigation. Adverse outcomes could significantly impact on the Companys reported results and balance sheet position. E Circulated, obtained, and read legal confirmations from Companys external legal counsels in respect of material litigations and considered that in our assessment. Considering the judgement involved in determining the need to make a provision or disclose as contingent liability, the matter is considered a key audit matter. E Verified the disclosures related to provisions and contingent liabilities in the standalone Ind AS financial statements to assess consistency with underlying documents.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

E Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

E Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

E Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and the Board of Directors.

E Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

E Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (‘the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matter stated in the paragraph 3(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g);

c) The balance sheet, statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of cash flows and statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our separate report in Annexure B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with respect to standalone financial statements; and

g) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 3(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements – refer Note 30(i) to the standalone financial statements.

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

d) i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced, loaned, invested by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under sub clause (a) & (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared, and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 36 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks and in accordance with requirements of the Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective softwares:

i) The feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes for the accounting software.

ii) We are unable to comment if the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled at the database layer to log any direct data changes in respect of secondary software used by Warehouse Partner for Sales in absence of independent auditors report in relation to controls at the third-party service provider.

Further, where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

4. With regards to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirement of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 121750W / W100010

Vinodkumar Varma

Partner

Membership No. 105545 UDIN: 24105545BKFPDT1227

Place: Mumbai Date : 24 May 2024

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report on even date)

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets under which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in the favor of the Company) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant, and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) According to information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores in aggregate from banks or financial institutions during any point of time of the year on the basis of security of current assets, immovable properties, and plant and machinery of certain locations. The details filed with such banks on quarterly are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has provided loans and granted guarantees during the year, in respect of which details are as below:

(A) The Company has granted loan and provided guarantee to subsidiaries as follows:

(Amount in millions)

Particulars Loan Guarantees Aggregate amount during the year 42,105.83 15,417.90 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date 75,056.60 15,951.90

(B) The Company has not provided loans or advance in nature of loan or stood guarantee or provided security to any other party.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, in are opinion the investments made, guarantees provided during the year and terms and conditions of the loans given and guarantees provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in respect of loan granted there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at balance sheet date.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations provided to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act in respect of Companys products and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion the Company has been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable to the appropriate authorities during the year. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and records of the Company examined by us, there are no statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above that have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account to any disputes except, Income tax, Service tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Goods and Service Tax and cess thereon which are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest. (Rs. in million) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax, interest and penalty 5.49 5.49 FY 2007-2008 Honble Supreme Court of India 612.87 - FY 2004-2005 and FY 2008- 2009 to FY 2012-2013 Honble High Court, Mumbai 14.00 - FY 2009-2010 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 7,665.86 10.74 FY 2009-2010 to FY 2011- 2012, FY 2013-2014 to FY 2017-2018 and FY 2019- 2020 to FY 2021-2022 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal The Central Excise Act, 1994 Duty of Excise, interest and penalty 9.50 9.50 FY 2012-2013 to FY 2017-2018 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeal) 10.86 10.86 FY 2004-2005 to FY 2005-2006 Customs, Excise and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT)-Mumbai The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax, interest and penalty 363.07 13.80 FY 2012-2013 to FY 2014-2015 Customs, Excise and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) – Mumbai The Custom Act, 1962 Custom Duty, interest and penalty 304.72 13.70 FY 2017-2018 to FY 2018- 2019 and FY 2020-2021 Customs, Excise and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) – Mumbai 649.13 64.91 FY 2012-2013 to FY 2013- 2014 Customs, Excise and Services Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) – Mumbai (Appeal) The Central Goods and Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 4.25 4.25 FY 2019-2020 Honble High Court, Mumbai 17.09 17.09 FY2016-2017 Honble High Court, Sikkim 150.41 15.82 FY 2017-2018 Commissioner CGST Appeal Madhyapradesh VAT Act, 2002 VAT 3.21 1.13 FY 2017-2018 Additional Commissioner of Commercial Tax

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no transactions which are previously not recorded in the books of accounts which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any bank or financial institution or government during the year. The Company did not have any outstanding debentures during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has applied the term loans for the purpose for which loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The Company doesnt have associates or Joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debenture (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the internal auditor of the Company covering the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them during the year. Accordingly, reporting under Section 192 of the Act is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the group has no Core Investment Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 121750W / W100010

Vinodkumar Varma

Partner

Membership No. 105545 UDIN: 24105545BKFPDT1227

Place: Mumbai Date: 24 May 2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2024

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report on even date)

Independent Auditors Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (‘the Company) as at 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Responsibilities of Management and Board of Directors for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (‘the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of the Companys business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such controls were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For Suresh Surana & Associates LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 121750W / W100010

Vinodkumar Varma

Partner

Membership No. 105545 UDIN: 24105545BKFPDT1227

Place: Mumbai Date : 24 May 2024