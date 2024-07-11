iifl-logo-icon 1
6,190.05
(-0.35%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:09:57 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.63

24.62

15.4

29.52

Op profit growth

29.94

89.37

-2.62

56.79

EBIT growth

36.05

114.42

-7.82

70.39

Net profit growth

41.18

239.12

-38.39

6.36

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

20.87

17.61

11.59

13.73

EBIT margin

18.26

14.71

8.55

10.7

Net profit margin

12.01

9.32

3.42

6.42

RoCE

57.75

43.73

20.76

25.13

RoNW

9.82

8.38

2.75

4.61

RoA

9.49

6.93

2.08

3.76

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

30.57

21.89

6.34

11.3

Dividend per share

11

9

5

7

Cash EPS

24.56

11.97

-0.77

4.51

Book value per share

91.02

75.69

62.68

61.65

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.94

12.43

15.07

8.66

P/CEPS

23.57

22.73

-123.13

21.67

P/B

6.36

3.59

1.52

1.58

EV/EBIDTA

19.22

11.03

8.19

7.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

40.25

44.46

85.5

73.23

Tax payout

-34.23

-35.58

-22.31

-30.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

66.53

69.86

78.27

78.89

Inventory days

0.06

0.07

0.09

0.19

Creditor days

-37.79

-34.87

-33.4

-33.91

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-62,049.88

-62.41

-13.6

-24.79

Net debt / equity

-0.47

-0.21

0.18

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

-0.75

-0.37

0.48

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-2.86

-5.52

-4.77

-13.27

Employee costs

-54.22

-52

-56.53

-51.61

Other costs

-22.03

-24.85

-27.08

-21.37

