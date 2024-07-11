Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.63
24.62
15.4
29.52
Op profit growth
29.94
89.37
-2.62
56.79
EBIT growth
36.05
114.42
-7.82
70.39
Net profit growth
41.18
239.12
-38.39
6.36
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.87
17.61
11.59
13.73
EBIT margin
18.26
14.71
8.55
10.7
Net profit margin
12.01
9.32
3.42
6.42
RoCE
57.75
43.73
20.76
25.13
RoNW
9.82
8.38
2.75
4.61
RoA
9.49
6.93
2.08
3.76
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
30.57
21.89
6.34
11.3
Dividend per share
11
9
5
7
Cash EPS
24.56
11.97
-0.77
4.51
Book value per share
91.02
75.69
62.68
61.65
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.94
12.43
15.07
8.66
P/CEPS
23.57
22.73
-123.13
21.67
P/B
6.36
3.59
1.52
1.58
EV/EBIDTA
19.22
11.03
8.19
7.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
40.25
44.46
85.5
73.23
Tax payout
-34.23
-35.58
-22.31
-30.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
66.53
69.86
78.27
78.89
Inventory days
0.06
0.07
0.09
0.19
Creditor days
-37.79
-34.87
-33.4
-33.91
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-62,049.88
-62.41
-13.6
-24.79
Net debt / equity
-0.47
-0.21
0.18
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
-0.75
-0.37
0.48
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-2.86
-5.52
-4.77
-13.27
Employee costs
-54.22
-52
-56.53
-51.61
Other costs
-22.03
-24.85
-27.08
-21.37
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
