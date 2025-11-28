Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

Tata Elxsi announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Druid Software to bolster its enterprise 5G offerings via integrated private network solutions. The partnership will be delivered through Tata Elxsi’s xG-Force Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform, allowing enterprises to test, validate and scale next-generation connectivity applications.

Druid’s Raemis private cellular core is built on open 3GPP standards. This brings combined 4G and 5G core network functionality with a combined IMS architecture supporting VoLTE, VoNR and advanced multimedia services. The platform will give enterprises a seamless migration path from 4G to 5G, while also adhering to mission-critical requirements.

Tata Elxsi will incorporate 5G capabilities with its in-house platforms — Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected mobility, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for data engineering. These platforms will support applications across AI, communications and Industry 4.0.

The joint framework will target healthcare, automotive, IoT, AR/VR, digital twin systems, and other high-bandwidth industrial use cases.

The announcement comes after Tata Elxsi’s announced sequential improvements in its recent quarterly performance. The constant-currency revenue returned to growth after two quarters of decline, while EBIT margins expanded by 30 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The growth was led by the Media segment which was higher by 4%, while the Transportation and Healthcare verticals witnessed declines.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com