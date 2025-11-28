iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Download App

Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

28 Nov 2025 , 01:53 PM

Tata Elxsi announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Druid Software to bolster its enterprise 5G offerings via integrated private network solutions. The partnership will be delivered through Tata Elxsi’s xG-Force Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform, allowing enterprises to test, validate and scale next-generation connectivity applications.

Druid’s Raemis private cellular core is built on open 3GPP standards. This brings combined 4G and 5G core network functionality with a combined IMS architecture supporting VoLTE, VoNR and advanced multimedia services. The platform will give enterprises a seamless migration path from 4G to 5G, while also adhering to mission-critical requirements.

Tata Elxsi will incorporate 5G capabilities with its in-house platforms — Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected mobility, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for data engineering. These platforms will support applications across AI, communications and Industry 4.0. 

The joint framework will target healthcare, automotive, IoT, AR/VR, digital twin systems, and other high-bandwidth industrial use cases.

The announcement comes after Tata Elxsi’s announced sequential improvements in its recent quarterly performance. The constant-currency revenue returned to growth after two quarters of decline, while EBIT margins expanded by 30 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis. The growth was led by the Media segment which was higher by 4%, while the Transportation and Healthcare verticals witnessed declines.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Tata Elxsi
  • Tata Elxsi 5G
  • Tata Elxsi Collaboration
  • Tata Elxsi Expansion
  • Tata Elxsi news
  • Tata Elxsi Partnership
  • Tata Elxsi Updates
Download App

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

Tata Elxsi inks pact with Druid Software to expand enterprise 5G

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:53 PM
Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for empagliflozin and linagliptin tablets

Zydus Life gets USFDA nod for empagliflozin and linagliptin tablets

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:34 PM
Voltamp Transformers Secures ₹85.05 Crore GETCO Order for Power Transformer Supply

Voltamp Transformers Secures ₹85.05 Crore GETCO Order for Power Transformer Supply

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:33 PM
RVNL secures ₹9.60 Crore LoA from East Coast Railway

RVNL secures ₹9.60 Crore LoA from East Coast Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|01:21 PM
Wipro inks multi-year pact with Odido Netherlands

Wipro inks multi-year pact with Odido Netherlands

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Nov 2025|12:27 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.