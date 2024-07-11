iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tata Elxsi Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,463.35
(-0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

2,470.79

1,826.15

1,609.86

1,237.31

yoy growth (%)

35.3

13.43

30.1

15.07

Raw materials

-126.19

-87.04

-81.07

-22.85

As % of sales

5.1

4.76

5.03

1.84

Employee costs

-1,293.4

-1,028.52

-950.86

-665.68

As % of sales

52.34

56.32

59.06

53.8

Other costs

-285.47

-188.18

-234.91

-275.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.55

10.3

14.59

22.3

Operating profit

765.71

522.41

343

272.83

OPM

30.99

28.6

21.3

22.05

Depreciation

-55.33

-44.38

-43.41

-26.92

Interest expense

-9.42

-5.93

-5.56

0

Other income

44.53

39.76

58.41

18.34

Profit before tax

745.48

511.86

352.44

264.25

Taxes

-195.81

-143.74

-96.34

-89.47

Tax rate

-26.26

-28.08

-27.33

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

549.67

368.12

256.1

174.78

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

549.67

368.12

256.1

174.78

yoy growth (%)

49.31

43.74

46.52

12.9

NPM

22.24

20.15

15.9

14.12

Tata Elxsi : related Articles

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.