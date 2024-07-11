Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,470.79
1,826.15
1,609.86
1,237.31
yoy growth (%)
35.3
13.43
30.1
15.07
Raw materials
-126.19
-87.04
-81.07
-22.85
As % of sales
5.1
4.76
5.03
1.84
Employee costs
-1,293.4
-1,028.52
-950.86
-665.68
As % of sales
52.34
56.32
59.06
53.8
Other costs
-285.47
-188.18
-234.91
-275.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.55
10.3
14.59
22.3
Operating profit
765.71
522.41
343
272.83
OPM
30.99
28.6
21.3
22.05
Depreciation
-55.33
-44.38
-43.41
-26.92
Interest expense
-9.42
-5.93
-5.56
0
Other income
44.53
39.76
58.41
18.34
Profit before tax
745.48
511.86
352.44
264.25
Taxes
-195.81
-143.74
-96.34
-89.47
Tax rate
-26.26
-28.08
-27.33
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
549.67
368.12
256.1
174.78
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
549.67
368.12
256.1
174.78
yoy growth (%)
49.31
43.74
46.52
12.9
NPM
22.24
20.15
15.9
14.12
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.