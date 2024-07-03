iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Nine Monthly Results

6,473.5
(-1.05%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

618.13

563.27

458.23

393.2

292.54

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

618.13

563.27

458.23

393.2

292.54

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0.93

Other Income

3.84

12.3

7.42

6.46

0

Total Income

621.97

575.55

465.67

399.67

293.48

Total Expenditure

488.2

473.77

424.22

341.67

257.69

PBIDT

133.77

101.79

41.45

57.99

35.79

Interest

0

1.78

2.94

1.5

1.37

PBDT

133.77

100

38.52

56.49

34.4

Depreciation

24.12

23.3

17.84

15.27

12.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

37.45

26.28

6.44

13.1

2.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-1.72

Reported Profit After Tax

72.19

50.4

14.23

28.12

21.26

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

72.19

50.4

13.17

26.32

21.26

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-10.94

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

72.19

50.4

24.11

26.32

21.26

EPS (Unit Curr.)

23.18

16.19

4.23

8.44

6.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.13

31.13

31.13

31.13

31.13

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,71,20,932

1,70,90,588

1,70,90,588

1,70,90,588

1,70,90,488

Public Shareholding (%)

55

55

55

55

55

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,40,17,288

1,40,47,632

1,40,47,632

1,40,47,632

1,40,47,732

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

45

45

45

45

45

PBIDTM(%)

21.64

18.07

9.04

14.74

12.23

PBDTM(%)

21.64

17.75

8.4

14.36

11.76

PATM(%)

11.67

8.94

3.1

7.15

7.26

Tata Elxsi: Related NEWS

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

