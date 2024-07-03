Tata Elxsi Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
618.13
563.27
458.23
393.2
292.54
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
618.13
563.27
458.23
393.2
292.54
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0.93
Other Income
3.84
12.3
7.42
6.46
0
Total Income
621.97
575.55
465.67
399.67
293.48
Total Expenditure
488.2
473.77
424.22
341.67
257.69
PBIDT
133.77
101.79
41.45
57.99
35.79
Interest
0
1.78
2.94
1.5
1.37
PBDT
133.77
100
38.52
56.49
34.4
Depreciation
24.12
23.3
17.84
15.27
12.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
37.45
26.28
6.44
13.1
2.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-1.72
Reported Profit After Tax
72.19
50.4
14.23
28.12
21.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
72.19
50.4
13.17
26.32
21.26
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-10.94
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
72.19
50.4
24.11
26.32
21.26
EPS (Unit Curr.)
23.18
16.19
4.23
8.44
6.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.13
31.13
31.13
31.13
31.13
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,71,20,932
1,70,90,588
1,70,90,588
1,70,90,588
1,70,90,488
Public Shareholding (%)
55
55
55
55
55
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,40,17,288
1,40,47,632
1,40,47,632
1,40,47,632
1,40,47,732
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
45
45
45
45
45
PBIDTM(%)
21.64
18.07
9.04
14.74
12.23
PBDTM(%)
21.64
17.75
8.4
14.36
11.76
PATM(%)
11.67
8.94
3.1
7.15
7.26
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
