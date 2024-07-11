Tata Elxsi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
745.48
511.86
352.44
264.25
Depreciation
-55.33
-44.38
-43.41
-26.92
Tax paid
-195.81
-143.74
-96.34
-89.47
Working capital
166.04
142.57
562.33
176.71
Other operating items
Operating
660.37
466.31
775.01
324.57
Capital expenditure
164.53
47.37
118.27
-107.53
Free cash flow
824.9
513.68
893.28
217.04
Equity raised
2,278.85
1,949.53
1,329.32
756.11
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
211.71
131.48
58.27
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
49.82
Net in cash
3,315.47
2,594.69
2,280.88
1,022.98
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
