Tata Elxsi Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,486.45
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tata Elxsi Ltd

Tata Elxsi FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

745.48

511.86

352.44

264.25

Depreciation

-55.33

-44.38

-43.41

-26.92

Tax paid

-195.81

-143.74

-96.34

-89.47

Working capital

166.04

142.57

562.33

176.71

Other operating items

Operating

660.37

466.31

775.01

324.57

Capital expenditure

164.53

47.37

118.27

-107.53

Free cash flow

824.9

513.68

893.28

217.04

Equity raised

2,278.85

1,949.53

1,329.32

756.11

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

211.71

131.48

58.27

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

49.82

Net in cash

3,315.47

2,594.69

2,280.88

1,022.98

