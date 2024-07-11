iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Balance Sheet

6,004
(-6.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

62.28

62.28

62.28

62.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,443.38

2,023.49

1,538.63

1,289.9

Net Worth

2,505.66

2,085.77

1,600.91

1,352.18

Minority Interest

Debt

224.78

184.62

138.5

73.21

Deferred Tax Liability Net

7.43

9.05

8.98

2.62

Total Liabilities

2,737.87

2,279.44

1,748.39

1,428.01

Fixed Assets

398.13

340.57

293.59

176.92

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

31.3

21.94

17.95

12.58

Networking Capital

951.33

725.39

471.64

378.88

Inventories

1.11

0.39

0.57

0.06

Inventory Days

0.08

0.01

Sundry Debtors

971.59

976.38

672.79

489.37

Debtor Days

99.38

97.81

Other Current Assets

435.18

241.73

228.05

180.76

Sundry Creditors

-89.1

-103.94

-102.92

-56.94

Creditor Days

15.2

11.38

Other Current Liabilities

-367.45

-389.17

-326.85

-234.37

Cash

1,357.1

1,191.55

965.21

859.62

Total Assets

2,737.86

2,279.45

1,748.39

1,428

Tata Elxsi : related Articles

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Read More
11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

Read More

