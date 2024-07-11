Tata Elxsi Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
62.28
62.28
62.28
62.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,443.38
2,023.49
1,538.63
1,289.9
Net Worth
2,505.66
2,085.77
1,600.91
1,352.18
Minority Interest
Debt
224.78
184.62
138.5
73.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.43
9.05
8.98
2.62
Total Liabilities
2,737.87
2,279.44
1,748.39
1,428.01
Fixed Assets
398.13
340.57
293.59
176.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
31.3
21.94
17.95
12.58
Networking Capital
951.33
725.39
471.64
378.88
Inventories
1.11
0.39
0.57
0.06
Inventory Days
0.08
0.01
Sundry Debtors
971.59
976.38
672.79
489.37
Debtor Days
99.38
97.81
Other Current Assets
435.18
241.73
228.05
180.76
Sundry Creditors
-89.1
-103.94
-102.92
-56.94
Creditor Days
15.2
11.38
Other Current Liabilities
-367.45
-389.17
-326.85
-234.37
Cash
1,357.1
1,191.55
965.21
859.62
Total Assets
2,737.86
2,279.45
1,748.39
1,428
