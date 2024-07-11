iifl-logo-icon 1
Tata Elxsi Ltd Shareholding Pattern

6,004
(-6.77%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Tata Elxsi Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

43.91%

43.91%

43.91%

43.91%

43.91%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

20.77%

21.03%

19.92%

20.61%

20.73%

Non-Institutions

35.31%

35.04%

36.16%

35.46%

35.34%

Total Non-Promoter

56.08%

56.08%

56.08%

56.08%

56.08%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.91%

Non-Promoter- 20.77%

Institutions: 20.77%

Non-Institutions: 35.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

Tata Elxsi reports a 3% decline in Q1 net profit

11 Jul 2024|11:26 AM

Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 11th July 2024

11 Jul 2024|08:38 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.

