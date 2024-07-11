Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2024
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
43.91%
43.91%
43.91%
43.91%
43.91%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
20.77%
21.03%
19.92%
20.61%
20.73%
Non-Institutions
35.31%
35.04%
36.16%
35.46%
35.34%
Total Non-Promoter
56.08%
56.08%
56.08%
56.08%
56.08%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
Tata Elxsi's transportation sector increased by 5.3% quarter on quarter in constant currency (QoQ CC), owing to major deal wins.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SBI, Sula Vineyards, Zydus Lifesciences, Kesoram Industries, etc.Read More
